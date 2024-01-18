LawToolBox Is First Legal App Approved for Use with Copilot for Microsoft 365

"LawToolBox Copilot for the legal industry will help a legal professional complete their tasks faster, hold more effective meetings, focus better, and collaborate more efficiently on legal deadlines and documents" Carol Lynn Grow, Chief Operating Officer of LawToolBox Post this

LawToolBox is currently listed as "best selling app" in the Microsoft marketplace. LawToolBox was also highlighted on the backdrop of several presentations during Microsoft Ignite including the opening keynote. Because LawToolBox for Microsoft 365 works with Copilot it surfaces natural language capabilities enabling users to inquire about weekly deadlines, recent matters, and ask questions of other team members through simple conversational inputs.

"LawToolBox Copilot for the legal industry will help a legal professional complete their tasks faster, hold more effective meetings, focus better, and collaborate more efficiently on legal deadlines and documents," says Carol Lynn Grow, Chief Operating Officer of LawToolBox. "When you combine the recently announced LawToolBox AI solution with LawToolBox and M365 Copilot, it is as though you have an incredibly smart assistance invisibly working with you whenever you want to help complete tasks quickly and comply with deadlines efficiently."

LawToolBox AI will not replace legal professionals, but it is instead intended to help those who use this AI to compete against other attorneys and perform their jobs at a high level. LawToolBox will continue to improve and expand its integration with Copilot for Microsoft 365 as the technology and integration points evolve. Further, as Microsoft extends copilot through to Microsoft Bing, Microsoft Team's Meetings, and other solutions, LawToolBox will ensure that LawToolBox for Microsoft 365 continues to work in these environments.

LawToolBox and Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscriptions can be purchased together or separately directly from Microsoft or through their Microsoft Partner and requires that the end-user have LawToolBox for Microsoft Teams app installed for use in Outlook LawToolBox AI requires LawToolBox for Microsoft 365 base subscription and works with pay-as-you-go Azure OpenAI services enabled in their Microsoft 365 account. LawToolBox for M365 Copilot

About LawToolBox: Founded in 1998, LawToolBox is a leading provider of legal calendaring and deadline management software trusted by over 8,000 law firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies worldwide. LawToolBox offers a range of tools that help legal professionals manage court, administrative, transactional, and regulatory deadlines, activate matters from document management and accounting software, and collaborate seamlessly with team members. LawToolBox natively integrates with Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and SharePoint, and other leading legal software providers. LawToolBox has been recognized for its innovation and impact, winning numerous Microsoft awards, including "2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist," "Best SharePoint Solution" and "Best Office Integration."

