LawToolBox Partners with Bespokean to Bring Deadline Management in Microsoft 365 to Filevine

"With the seamless integration created by BeSpokean connecting these two solutions, we can now leverage the strengths of both products, giving us the best of both worlds." Denney Fifield, Director of Technology Services, Strong & Hanni Post this

Bespokean is a leading integrator of the Filevine software solution, who has built an integration that seamlessly connects the Filevine and LawToolBox platforms to provide legal professionals with a dynamic best-of-breed solution to modernize their legal practice. 2-min video.

"We are excited to partner with Bespokean to serve a dynamic Filevine ecosystem of law firms that embrace technology as a core part of their practices. We look forward to providing an enhanced workflow experience for our shared customers," said LawToolBox CEO Jack Grow. "Combining our expertise in legal calendaring and deadline management with Filevine's matter management solutions, provides our customers with automation efficiency, speed and accuracy so they can expand and enhance their client engagement."

With this integration Filevine users can create, view and edit LawToolBox deadlines within Filevine, while still leveraging all of the native Microsoft 365 tools such as Microsoft Teams, Outlook and CoPilot to expand productivity. LawToolBox clients can leverage Filevine to dynamically manage clients and matters, and automate case management within Filevine's scalable legal stack technologies. Highlights include:

Relying on Filevine as repository of all LawToolBox deadlines

Auto calculating deadlines for litigation, transactional, and administrative matters

Managing rules-based matter calendars from Filevine, Outlook or Teams

Pre-configuring Microsoft Teams with customized apps, channels, and tabs

LawToolBox for Microsoft 365 and LawToolBox AI is processed inside - and never leaves - each customer's Microsoft 365 cloud. This allows LawToolBox users to responsibly leverage the full power of CoPilot and Azure Open AI (LawToolBox does not access any Filevine data).

"Filevine is a powerful platform for managing matter data, documents and workflow. LawToolBox brings rules-based calendaring for managing deadlines in Outlook and integration with Microsoft Teams and Copilot," says Denney Fifield, Director of Technology Services, Strong & Hanni. "With the seamless integration created by BeSpokean connecting these two solutions, we can now leverage the strengths of both products, giving us the best of both worlds."

The partnership between LawToolBox and Bespokean, a full-suite partner of Filevine, will empower their joint customers with robust legal calendaring and practice management tools. This collaboration will enhance productivity and streamline processes within law firms, and it will further usher in access to the latest in responsible AI solutions for the legal business sector.

Media Contact

Carol Lynn Grow, LawToolBox, 13034343638, [email protected], https://www.lawtoolbox.com

SOURCE LawToolBox