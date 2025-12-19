Lawyer & Real Estate Advisor Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. Joins Balboa Real Estate

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balboa Real Estate announced today that Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., a New York–licensed attorney, real estate broker, and business advisor with more than two decades of experience, has joined the firm's Kreative Luxe team with Kiana Gao strengthening the brokerage's focus on disciplined transaction execution, legal risk awareness, and compliance-driven real estate practices.

In his new role, Hernandez will represent buyers and sellers in residential and commercial real estate transactions while also providing senior-level transaction advisory and coordination support under the supervision of the Broker of Record. His responsibilities include transaction structure guidance, contract and disclosure risk review, workflow oversight, and compliance support designed to reduce transactional friction and post-closing exposure.

Hernandez brings a multidisciplinary background that uniquely positions him to add value across complex transactions. Over the course of his career, he has advised clients on probate and trust real estate, investment properties, commercial assets, and multi-jurisdictional transactions spanning California, New York, and Texas. His legal training allows him to identify transactional risk early, support agents in navigating complex deal terms, and help ensure transactions progress efficiently and cleanly to closing.

"Balboa Real Estate's emphasis on quality, professionalism, and long-term client outcomes aligns with how I approach real estate," said Hernandez. "As a Senior Transaction Advisory Broker, my focus is on elevating transaction standards—both for my clients and within the brokerage—by applying legal insight, disciplined processes, and a proactive risk-management mindset."

In addition to his brokerage activities, Hernandez will serve as a transaction advisory resource to agents, assisting with deal structure questions, disclosure strategy, and compliance considerations, while not exercising supervisory authority over licensees. The role reflects Balboa Real Estate's commitment to supporting agents with experienced advisory leadership while maintaining clear regulatory boundaries.

"Alejandro adds a sophisticated advisory layer to our brokerage," said a spokesperson for Balboa Real Estate. "His background as an attorney and broker enhances transaction quality and supports our agents in managing complex and higher-value deals."

Hernandez will continue his advisory and consulting work through ARH Global Advisors LLC, focusing on real estate economics, fiduciary advisory, and capital strategy. All real estate brokerage services will be conducted exclusively through Balboa Real Estate.

About Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.

Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq. is an attorney, real estate broker, and economist with more than 20 years of experience advising individuals, fiduciaries, investors, and businesses on real estate transactions, trust and estate matters, and strategic advisory engagements. He is the Founder and Principal Advisor of ARH Global Advisors LLC and maintains a professional presence in Beverly Hills, New York City, and Austin.

About Balboa Real Estate

Balboa Real Estate is a California-based real estate brokerage committed to professional excellence, compliance, and high-quality transaction execution. The firm supports its agents through collaborative leadership, modern systems, and a strong emphasis on risk management and client service.

Media Contact

Alejandro Hernandez, ARH Real Estate Group LLC, 1 6465986462, [email protected], www.alexhernandezrealestate.com

SOURCE ARH Real Estate Group LLC