Lawyers Alliance honors Nixon Peabody attorney Anita Pelletier with Cornerstone Award

Nixon Peabody LLP is pleased to share that Lawyers Alliance for New York has selected attorney Anita Pelletier as a recipient of the prestigious 2023 Cornerstone Award for pro bono legal services to nonprofit organizations.

The Cornerstone Award, one of the highest business law pro bono honors in New York, recognizes attorneys and organizations that provide superior pro bono legal services for nonprofits that are improving the quality of life throughout low-income neighborhoods. Anita is one of only 13 individuals to receive this year's award, selected from more than 2,200 business and transactional lawyers who volunteered through Lawyers Alliance during the past year.

"Anita brings her skills and background to some of the most high-demand areas for Lawyers Alliance clients," said Matthew Richards, Nixon Peabody Pro Bono Partner. "I have worked alongside Anita for many years, and I admire her commitment to helping nonprofits create positive impacts in their communities. This is truly a well-deserved honor."

During her nearly 20-year tenure as a Lawyers Alliance volunteer, Anita has provided a wide range of nonprofit clients with guidance on legal requirements and best practices concerning governance and operations. Based in Nixon Peabody's Rochester office, Anita is a member of the firm's Corporate practice. She focuses her practice on nonprofit corporate governance and board disputes, tax compliance and audits, charitable solicitations and sales promotions, and reorganizations, mergers, dissolutions, and asset sales.

Anita received the Cornerstone Award at a Lawyers Alliance ceremony on November 2 at Paramount Global in New York City. You can learn more about Nixon Peabody's Pro Bono & Social Impact initiatives here.

