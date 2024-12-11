Lawyers of Distinction Welcomes Nygina Mills to its Roster

"The Official Source for Recognizing Excellence Since 2014." The Lawyers of Distinction is pleased to announce that Nygina Mills of Washington, DC has been certified as a distinguished member of our organization. The Lawyers of Distinction is recognized as the fastest growing community of distinguished lawyers in the United States. Members are accepted based upon objective evaluation of an attorney's qualifications, license, reputation, experience, and disciplinary history. Please see https://www.lawyersofdistinction.com/how-to-become-a-member/ for further details concerning membership qualification.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nygina Mills is an award-winning board director, senior executive, and strategic leader with success advancing breakthrough opportunities for Fortune 500 companies, federal agencies, and Am Law 200 firms. Nygina has guided organizations to avert billions in risk exposure; stewarded $2.4T AUM; and negotiated and executed $500B+ in transaction impact, including M&A, IPOs, Private Equity, Venture Capital, and Small Business Investment Companies. Also ranked in the Top 1% by the American Bar Association Foundation. Valuable contributor to Audit, Nominating/Governance and Risk Committees. Nygina has advised Fortune 100 companies at the intersection of risk management, regulatory compliance, and commercial strategy. Her broad-based regulatory footprint includes numerous F100 and BGOV200's companies. Notably, as a regulator, Nygina Mills guided a Fortune 25 company to resolve a significant safety hazard. Her strategic direction enabled the company to avert reputational, regulatory, and financial exposure and build a launchpad for growth. Committed to building cultures grounded in accountability, integrity, and trust as an innovative, results driven business partner. Strong EQ with learning agility to build relationships.

Find out more about Nygina at https://www.themarque.com/profile/nygina-mills

