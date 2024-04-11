Lax.com Announces Acquisition Of Industry Competitor Universal Lacrosse

The acquisition makes Lax.com the largest ecommerce (Lax.com and Universallacrosse.com) and team dealer dedicated strictly to the sport of lacrosse. Lax.com will also be acquiring Universal's 10 retail stores. Post this

John Flanagan, CEO and Founder of Universal, stated, "We are excited for the future. The strategic positioning of Universal Lacrosse stores will remain instrumental in servicing vital lacrosse communities, strengthening Lax.com's omnipresence from online to team to retail and ensuring that customers can engage with us on their own terms. This comprehensive approach underscores our dedication to meeting diverse consumer needs and preferences."

Looking ahead to the remainder of 2024 and beyond, Lax.com's growth trajectory will be guided by the collective efforts of the veteran teams, united under a shared vision of success. Together, the platform can capitalize on synergies, innovate relentlessly, and propel our combined group to new apexes of accomplishment within the lacrosse market. Universal's 10 retail stores will continue under the Universal name. Lax.com and Universal will continue to run separate ecommerce platforms. Universal's team sales division will move under Lax.com.

Additional details on the new combined business will be available in the coming weeks.

With a staff with over 200 years of combined experience, the Lax.com team embodies the spirit of the game, from grassroots to professional levels. Our mission is to enhance your enjoyment of lacrosse, whether you're a player, parent, coach, or fan. As the game's most authentic retailer, we are deeply involved in the community and committed to supporting lacrosse's growth. Our customer service and satisfaction have been number one for over a decade. For more details visit https://www.lax.com/.

