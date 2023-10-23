Laxis Secures $1.5 Million in Seed Funding to Empower Revenue Teams with AI

Laxis, an Indiana-based AI startup, has successfully raised $1.5 million in seed funding from a prestigious group of investors, including Elevate Ventures, Flywheel Fund, Allos Ventures, Ground Game Ventures, VisionTech Partners, and Lofty Ventures.

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evansville, IN — Laxis, an Indiana-based AI startup, has successfully raised $1.5 million in seed funding from a prestigious group of investors, including Elevate Ventures, Flywheel Fund, Allos Ventures, Ground Game Ventures, VisionTech Partners, and Lofty Ventures.

Laxis has developed an innovative AI assistant tailored to empower revenue teams, helping them enhance productivity and drive accelerated growth. The platform offers a wide array of features to support the efforts of revenue-generating teams, allowing them to:

Automate customer research: Laxis streamlines the process of gathering valuable customer insights, enabling teams to make data-driven decisions effortlessly.

Create meeting notes and Insights in real-time: During customer meetings, Laxis provides real-time transcription and generates actionable insights, ensuring teams stay on top of critical discussions.

Auto-generate customer requirements and action items: Laxis simplifies post-meeting tasks by automatically creating customer requirements, action items, follow-up emails, and updating CRM records.

Access instantaneous AI Chat Support: Users can engage with Laxis through chat, obtaining answers based on past customer conversations, thus enhancing customer interactions.

This recent funding injection will accelerate the company's product development efforts and expand user acquisitions.

Eric Xiao, CEO of Laxis, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome an incredible list of investment partners to the Laxis team. With 15 years of experience in the software industry, we are truly passionate about bringing AI to revenue teams. This investment will enable us to introduce even more exciting AI features and functionality to revolutionize the revenue tech industry."

Brian Hatton, Partner at Flywheel Fund, added, "We are delighted to support Eric and the Laxis team for the second time. We believed in their potential from the beginning in 2022 and have witnessed tremendous progress. We are excited about what the future holds."

"Laxis is harnessing the power of AI to drive more productive engagement and follow up for revenue teams at more than 3000 organizations. We're excited to be a partner with the Laxis team in the early innings as they accelerate innovation in this space," says David Kerr, Managing Director at Allos Ventures.

For more information about Laxis and its AI solutions for revenue teams, please visit www.laxis.com.

