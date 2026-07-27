LaxRecruit Files Six U.S. Patent Applications Covering AI-Native College Recruiting Methodology

LaxRecruit, an AI-native college recruiting platform built for club sports, has filed six U.S. patent applications and a federal trademark covering its artificial intelligence recruiting methodology, built lacrosse-first for both boys and girls programs.
CHAPIN, S.C., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaxRecruit LLC, an AI-native college recruiting and team management platform built for club sports, has filed six U.S. provisional patent applications covering the core methodology behind its recruiting intelligence system, alongside a federal trademark filing for the LAXRECRUIT brand.
The six pending applications span the platform's artificial intelligence stack: a recruiting readiness scoring methodology that measures how well an athlete is executing the recruiting process rather than raw talent; a voice-interactive mock recruiting call system that lets athletes practice conversations with a simulated college coach; a multi-dimensional fit-scoring engine that matches athletes to college programs across more than 1,500 institutions; an authorship-calibration method that helps athletes write authentic outreach in their own voice; a milestone-monitoring engine with proactive alerts that flag athletes falling behind their recruiting timeline; and a benchmark-comparison method that measures an athlete against division-specific standards.
The federal trademark application for LAXRECRUIT (Serial No. 99835937) was filed across Classes 9 and 42, covering the software and platform services.
LaxRecruit is built lacrosse-first, serving both boys and girls programs, with the platform architecture configured across twelve sports. The system serves two connected users: the club director, who gets roster-wide visibility into every athlete's recruiting progress, and the athlete, who gets an AI recruiting coach, mock call practice, fit scoring, and a readiness score that measures process execution.
The filings arrive as private capital continues to move into youth and amateur sports at record pace, with recruiting technology consolidating around a small number of large platforms. LaxRecruit is positioned as the AI-native recruiting intelligence layer for the category.
About LaxRecruit
LaxRecruit is an AI-native college recruiting and team management platform for club sports, built for the club director's workflow. The platform holds six pending U.S. patent applications and a federal trademark filing. It is built for both boys and girls lacrosse, with twelve sports configured. Learn more at laxrecruit.co.
Media Contact: Josh Desmond, Founder, [email protected], laxrecruit.co
Media Contact
Joshua Desmond, LaxRecruit, 1 7038534432, [email protected], laxrecruit.co
SOURCE LaxRecruit
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