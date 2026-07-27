LaxRecruit Files Six U.S. Patent Applications Covering AI-Native College Recruiting Methodology

Software is cheaper to build than ever, which means the software itself was never going to be the durable asset. The durable asset is the methodology: knowing what to measure, in what order, for which athlete, and protecting that. — Josh Desmond, Founder. Post this

The federal trademark application for LAXRECRUIT (Serial No. 99835937) was filed across Classes 9 and 42, covering the software and platform services.

LaxRecruit is built lacrosse-first, serving both boys and girls programs, with the platform architecture configured across twelve sports. The system serves two connected users: the club director, who gets roster-wide visibility into every athlete's recruiting progress, and the athlete, who gets an AI recruiting coach, mock call practice, fit scoring, and a readiness score that measures process execution.

The filings arrive as private capital continues to move into youth and amateur sports at record pace, with recruiting technology consolidating around a small number of large platforms. LaxRecruit is positioned as the AI-native recruiting intelligence layer for the category.

About LaxRecruit

LaxRecruit is an AI-native college recruiting and team management platform for club sports, built for the club director's workflow. The platform holds six pending U.S. patent applications and a federal trademark filing. It is built for both boys and girls lacrosse, with twelve sports configured. Learn more at laxrecruit.co.

Media Contact: Josh Desmond, Founder, [email protected], laxrecruit.co

Media Contact

Joshua Desmond, LaxRecruit, 1 7038534432, [email protected], laxrecruit.co

SOURCE LaxRecruit