Laxton joins forces with DNP to build the world's leading identity management organization.

The collaboration between Laxton and DNP brings together highly complementary strengths. Laxton's full-stack biometric enrollment and authentication technology is now combined with DNP's industrial capabilities in secure printing, digital identity platforms, and data protection. Post this

A Strategic Alliance for the Future of Identity

The collaboration between Laxton and DNP brings together highly complementary strengths. Laxton's full-stack biometric enrollment and authentication technology is now combined with DNP's industrial capabilities in secure printing, digital identity platforms, and data protection. The result: a vertically integrated organization uniquely positioned to serve governments, institutions, and billions of citizens around the globe.

This integration aligns with a shared vision of building secure, inclusive societies through identity infrastructure. In particular, Laxton's mission to address the global issue of undocumented individuals in emerging nations—who often lack access to government services and voting rights—will be accelerated through this partnership.

"Laxton's service of registering and authenticating individuals is a socially significant business that helps to resolve the major issue of people in emerging nations who lack legal identification and are therefore unable to receive social services. This acquisition occupies an extremely significant position in promoting the DNP global strategy, and we are confident that the combination of our two companies' technological capabilities, customer service capabilities, and sales capabilities will create significant synergies in the future," said Yoshiki Numano, Senior Corporate Officer at DNP.

Shared Values, Global Vision

At the heart of this partnership is a powerful cultural alignment. DNP's philosophy of kaizen—continuous improvement—and its long-term commitment to social value creation mirror Laxton's own ethos of agility, innovation, and purpose. Together, the two companies embrace the spirit of 未来のあたりまえをつくる (mirai no atarimae wo tsukuru) — creating the future standard.

"It is a great honor for Laxton to become a member of the distinguished DNP family," said Lyle Charles Laxton, Founder and CEO of Laxton. "I have deep admiration for DNP's 150-year legacy and its embrace of the Japanese principle of kaizen—a philosophy of continuous improvement that closely aligns with Laxton's values. This partnership brings together Laxton's energy and entrepreneurial spirit with DNP's scale, technological leadership, and manufacturing excellence. Together, our deep vertical integration will power trusted solutions that strengthen national infrastructure and directly improve the lives of billions of citizens.

My team and I are excited for the bright future ahead and feel privileged to work together to unlock new global opportunities and build the world's leading identity management organization."

A New Chapter Begins

As Laxton enters this new chapter, the combined entity is uniquely positioned to redefine the future of identity. From Voter ID and eKYC to border control and digital IDs, Laxton and DNP will deliver robust, secure, and scalable identity solutions tailored to the needs of governments, organizations and people everywhere. Enlightenment Capital will remain a partner to Laxton and support its efforts to expand in North America, in partnership with DNP.

About Laxton

Laxton is a global leader in voter identity, citizen identity, border security, and law enforcement solutions. The company designs and delivers proprietary hardware and software systems that enable governments and organizations to register, verify, and authenticate individuals for a wide range of identity applications. With successful deployments across more than 50 countries, Laxton's technology powers secure identity systems that serve hundreds of millions worldwide.

Visit: www.laxton.com

About Dai Nippon Printing (DNP)

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP) is a leading global innovator in secure printing, smart communication, and digital solutions. Founded in 1876, DNP combines its heritage with advanced technologies to deliver services that enrich lives and strengthen information infrastructure across industries and societies.

Visit: https://www.global.dnp

About Enlightenment Capital

Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, DC area based private investment firm, makes control and strategic, non-control investments in middle market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector. The firm partners with businesses that provide vital services, protect critical infrastructure, innovate cyber and data solutions, enhance decision making capabilities, engineer aerospace and space systems, safeguard national security, and endeavor to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

Visit: https://enlightenment-cap.com

DC Advisory acted as exclusive financial advisor and DLA Piper acted as legal counsel to Laxton's shareholders.

Media Contact

Martijn Baas, Laxton, 31 070 701 3395, [email protected], www.laxton.com

SOURCE Laxton