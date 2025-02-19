Lay N Stay Unveils the Best Way to Soak Up the Sun With Its New Multi-Use Beach Blankets, the Ultimate Spring Break Solution for Beachgoers

The premium-quality blankets are designed to enhance the beach experience and made to stay in place with four securing stakes.

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lay N Stay, creators of premium, multi-use beach blankets, announces the launch of its latest collection, tailored perfectly for Spring Break and summer adventures. Featuring four securing stakes, these wind- and sand-resistant blankets are designed to stay in place no matter where you are—on the beach, in the park or during any outdoor activity.

"We've all faced the struggle of laying down a blanket at the beach, park or any outdoor setting, only to have it blown away by the wind," said Ruzanna Davtian. "With Lay N Stay's multi-use beach blankets, those frustrations are a thing of the past. Now, you can unwind in comfort, socialize and soak up the sun without worry. We're the ultimate solution for beachgoers."

These premium, super-soft blankets are large enough to accommodate groups (70" W x 35" L) and come in a variety of stylish, double-sided designs. At $45 each, the new themes include waves, sea shells, coconuts, starfish and ships, creating a perfect vibe for warm-weather outings.

Made from eco-friendly microfiber, Lay N Stay's patented, multi-use beach blankets are the perfect companion for beach lovers, outdoor enthusiasts and families. Whether lounging with friends, building sandcastles, or simply enjoying the sun, these blankets ensure a comfortable, hassle-free experience.

For more information, visit http://www.laynstay.com/#/

About Lay N Stay:

Anna Kasner, ChicExecs, 760-992-9113, [email protected], www.chicexecs.com

