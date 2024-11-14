Layne's Chicken Fingers Announces New Atlanta Location Opening Mid-December

Entrepreneurs with extensive backgrounds in franchising at major brands including Dunkin' and Subway are opening the Soon to be Famous™ chicken franchise's first location in Georgia, with plans for statewide growth.

ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the fan-favorite chicken franchise out of Texas, is bringing its first location to the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, Georgia. Opening in December at 2000 Holcomb Bridge Rd., Ste. 100, the new location will give Roswell residents and the greater Atlanta area a chance to find out what has made Layne's an iconic name in Texas. (Hint: chicken fingers don't get much crispier than these.)

Alvin Shah, Shahid Panjwani and Seth Bickle are experienced franchise owners who bring a wealth of industry knowledge to this project. Shah grew up in franchising, watching his father operate multiple quick-service restaurant locations. Panjwani's family background in franchising with Dunkin' franchises, paired with Bickle's experience on both the corporate and franchisee sides of brands like Subway, make them an ideal team to lead Layne's growth in Georgia. They were drawn to Layne's for its history, quality and potential for expansion in the fast-growing chicken segment.

"We are thrilled to introduce Layne's to Georgia and excited to bring this incredible brand to the Atlanta community," Shah said. "We see great potential here and look forward to developing up to 18 locations throughout the state."

The menu will feature irresistible twists on classic fried chicken fare, including a three-finger chicken sandwich served on Texas toast, a fried chicken club sandwich with bacon and cheddar and, of course, chicken fingers served with insanely addictive sauces like buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and Layne's — a tangy, zesty in-house creation that has become a go-to among loyal customers.

Layne's new Roswell location is the latest addition to the fast-growing franchise brand's roster of thriving restaurants and the first in Georgia.

"We're excited to be expanding into Georgia, starting with our first location in Roswell," said Samir Wattar, chief operating officer. "The Atlanta area is a key market for our growth strategy, and we're confident that Alvin, Shahid and Seth's expertise will help Layne's quickly become a local favorite."

The franchise has plans to reach 100 units in markets across the country within the next three years and is actively recruiting franchisees who want to join the growing brand. Top markets for development include Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida.

Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise.

Franchise opportunities range from $446,500 to $1,015,000 with different buildout options available. Learn more about franchising here.

