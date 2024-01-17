Layne's Chicken Fingers Announces New Houston Location Opening January 20th

Masroor Fatany is opening the Soon to be Famous™ chicken franchise's newest location in Houston, TX

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the fan-favorite chicken franchise out of Texas, is bringing a new location to Houston. Opening on January 20th at 2359 S Shepherd, the new location will give Houston residents a chance to find out what has made Layne's an iconic name in Texas. (Hint: chicken fingers don't get much crispier than these.)

The restaurant will be opened by Masroor Fatany who is no stranger to franchising. He has successfully opened and operated five The Halal Guys locations in the Houston area and is now using his expertise to bring Layne's to Beaumont. Fatany hopes to eventually open five locations throughout the area.

"I am thrilled to be opening Layne's in Houston," said Fatany. "It has been incredible to see how supportive the corporate team is and how much they want to see franchisees succeed. Post-pandemic, the simple menu has been thriving, and the brand has retained their young audience."

The menu will feature irresistible twists on classic fried chicken fare, including a three-finger chicken sandwich served on Texas toast, a fried chicken club sandwich with bacon and cheddar and of course, chicken fingers served with insanely addictive sauces like buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and Layne's — a tangy, zesty in-house creation that has become a go-to among loyal customers.

Layne's new Houston location is the latest addition to the fast-growing franchise brand's roster of thriving restaurants, making this the 11th location in Texas.

"We're thrilled to have connected with Masroor, who will be a valued asset to the Layne's team. He has a clear excitement about bringing this brand to Houston, and we couldn't be happier to be on this journey with him," said Samir Wattar, chief operating officer. "This is another great step for the Layne's Chicken Finger system."

The franchise has plans to reach 100 units in markets across the country within the next four years and is actively recruiting franchisees who want to join the growing brand. Top markets for development include Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida.

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise. Now, the company is planning to bring Layne's Soon to be Famous™ Chicken Fingers to the rest of the world with plans to open 100 locations in the next four years.

