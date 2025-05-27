Layne's Chicken Fingers Celebrates Multiple Six-Figure Opening Weeks

With recent successes in Texas and Virginia, the booming chicken finger franchise is further solidifying its place as a key competitor — and standout investment opportunity — in the market.

FRISCO, Texas, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the Soon to be FamousTM chicken finger franchise, continues to see remarkable results at the restaurant level as it expands nationwide. With growing brand awareness, unbeatable brand loyalty and streamlined operations to ensure a smooth opening period, Layne's restaurants are far exceeding expectations.

"We continue to be blown away by the numbers our franchisees are reaching in their first days and weeks of operations," said Samir Wattar, chief operating officer. "We used to be ecstatic when a franchisee had a six-figure opening week, and now, we've almost come to expect it. Not that it's any less impressive — but it just keeps happening! And even better, the restaurants aren't seeing a major drop-off. They're leveling out at really strong numbers."

Virginia Location Exceeds All Expectations

When Khurram Burney opened his Layne's location in Warrenton, Virginia, in March, he wasn't prepared for the overwhelming response. Converting a former Burger King location, Burney saw an immediate return on investment that surpassed his wildest expectations.

"We hit six digits within the first week," Burney said, noting that the opening exceeded projections "significantly." The community's response to the new restaurant was so strong that cars were backed up onto the highway.

"There were cars flowing out of the parking lot, and the dining room was packed," Burney said. "It stayed at that level for about two weeks."

What makes this success story even more impressive is that Burney achieved these results with "absolutely zero marketing" — simply unlocking the doors was enough to draw crowds.

The success has Burney driving toward expansion. He's already in construction on his second location in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and has signed agreements to develop Layne's across the entire state of Virginia.

Texas Site Hits Week's Projection in Just Three Days

Taylor Thomas, who opened his Layne's location in Tyler, Texas, earlier this year, tells a similar story of exceeding expectations.

"We spoke with the Layne's corporate team to try to get an idea of what to expect. They told us what we might see in the first week, and we beat that in day three," Thomas said. "It was fun to watch."

The opening was so successful that Thomas's team had to implement overflow parking plans, with cars stacked beyond their mini plaza. Like multiple Layne's openings before, Thomas' location also saw lines of cars wrapped around the building and overflowing into the street.

Despite the overwhelming demand, Thomas was impressed by the support from the Layne's corporate team.

A Brand on the Rise

Layne's continued growth is a testament to its strength in the market. In addition to what Burney calls "forever food" (fried chicken), Layne's has simple operations and mass appeal that help franchisees stand out with guests even further.

"I think we can compete with the 'big boys' in the market," Burney said. "We're on our way to doing that."

As Layne's continues its nationwide growth trajectory, these incredible openings are just two of many that demonstrate the brand's increasing resonance with guests across diverse markets. With each new successful opening strengthening the brand's reputation, Layne's is positioning itself as an unmatched opportunity in the quick-service restaurant space.

To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://1851franchise.com/layneschickenfingers.

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise.

Franchise opportunities range from $451,500 to $1,050,000 with different buildout options available. Learn more about franchising: https://layneschickenfranchising.com/

