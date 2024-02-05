Layne's Chicken Fingers Enters the State of Arizona With New Five-Unit Deal

The Soon to be Famous™ chicken franchise recently signed a five-unit deal for the first locations to open in Arizona with Josh Orellana, child of immigrant parents achieving his American dream.

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the Texas "born and breaded" famous™ chicken franchise with 14 restaurants open across the U.S. and another 118 sold, is coming to Arizona with the first location opening in Tucson and an additional four opening south of Phoenix. After building a name (and cult following) for itself in its hometown of College Station, Texas, with its laid-back guest experience and some of the crispiest chicken tenders in the state, the brand began offering franchises and quickly expanded across multiple states. Now, it has signed a five-unit deal with Josh Orellana.

The son of immigrants from Central America, Orellana has always wanted to fulfill the American Dream. For him, that meant achieving an education in economics and politics, followed by a successful career in investment banking. However, at only 31 years old, he decided to pursue his other dream of business ownership. After moving from the Lone Star State to Arizona, he heard that Layne's Chicken Fingers, the Soon to be FamousTM chicken franchise, was offering franchise opportunities. Franchising with the fried chicken brand gives Orellana the opportunity to make Arizona feel more like home, not only with the familiar comfort food, but also by giving him a chance to integrate himself into his new community.

"I did my undergraduate at Texas A&M and I'm also originally from Texas," said Orellana. "When my wife and I decided to move to Arizona, I wanted to bring a brand I know and trust into the area. When I found out Layne's was franchising, I leapt at the chance."

The Arizona deal will bring the first locations to the state with Orellana serving as a key player in Layne's continued expansion. Last year, the brand awarded 48 restaurants to passionate franchisees and is showing no sign of slowing down. With this entry into Arizona, Layne's is one step closer to its goal of having 50 units open by the end 2025.

"We're happy to welcome Orellana to the system and know he will represent the brand well in Arizona," said Chief Operating Officer Samir Wattar. "This is the first location in the state, and we're optimistic about our growth in the market."

Through its national expansion, Layne's simple but delicious menu and welcoming restaurant atmosphere have helped it stand out above other competitors in the chicken market. In the over $59 billion fast food chicken segment, Layne's finds an attractive balance between modern innovation and the proven classics, incorporating new flavors and technological advancements without losing the heart of what makes them special.

For franchisees looking to grow in the booming fast food chicken industry, Layne's offers a standout product, a unique guest experience, and internal corporate support to encourage long-term success.

As it continues to grow, Layne's is looking to sell out its home state of Texas and begin planting flags further across Arizona, along with locations in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Florida.

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine-tuning its operations and starting to franchise. Now, the company is planning to bring Layne's Soon to be Famous™ Chicken Fingers to the rest of the world with plans to open 100 locations in the next four years. Learn more about franchising with Layne's: https://layneschickenfranchising.com/

