Layne's Chicken Fingers Kicks off Q2 With 35 New Franchises Awarded, Strong Momentum

The Texas "born and breaded" chicken franchise awarded franchises in Texas and Ohio, opened a new Texas restaurant and executed multiple leases, setting the stage for continued growth in key markets.

DALLAS, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a strong start to the year, Layne's Chicken Fingers, the rapidly growing chicken franchise, has seen sustained performance. In April and May, the brand signed deals for a total of 35 new restaurants, continuing its growth in Texas with development plans in Fort Worth, South Dallas and the Rio Grande Valley, and setting the stage to further expand into Ohio with a four-unit deal in Dayton, Ohio. The brand also opened two newt locations in Nederland and Houston, Texas with an incredible response from the community.

"It's been another great couple of months," said CEO Garrett Reed. "We've continued to see growth both in our home state and other key markets nationwide, and the interest from prospective franchisees only continues to grow."

Smart growth that protects the brand's values and future has always been at the heart of Layne's strategy, and the approach has paid off. With popularity on the rise and strong track records for franchisee satisfaction, operational efficiency and revenue, Layne's is attracting experienced, multi-brand, multi-unit franchise owners.

"The franchisee that will be developing the Rio Grande Valley is a multi-unit owner with Wendy's who wanted to diversify," said Chief Operating Officer Samir Wattar. "He has about 50 Wendy's locations, and he's adding 12 Layne's to his portfolio. Our new owner in South Dallas is in a lot of businesses, but he recently sold his T-Mobile franchises to invest in Layne's and build something for his kids."

While Layne's offers attractive opportunities for highly experienced franchisees and restaurant owners, the brand's commitment to franchisee support and operational excellence makes it a great place for entrepreneurs with other diverse backgrounds, too.

Sal Afridi, the franchisee behind the Fort Worth deal, consistently invested in start-ups before entering the franchise world. And Mauricio Blanco and Marvin Monroy, the business partners growing in Ohio, share experience in construction and corporate roles. Additionally, a 22-unit deal was signed for the brand to expand in Ohio along with 15 and 12 unit deals for further expansion in Texas. Franchisees flocking to the brand are from Wendy's, Arby's and T-Mobile.

These strategic partnerships are a testament to the strength of the Layne's model. With a strong group of franchisees, all bringing unique experiences, a passion for the brand, and a willingness to support one another to the table, Layne's is positioned to continue expanding, protecting the brand itself and both present and future franchisees every step of the way.

As Layne's continues to welcome new franchisees to the system and open its newest restaurants, existing owners are also seeing consistent progress with lease executions and steady construction timelines. Franchisees in Utah; Austin, Palestine and Houston, Texas have executed leases for upcoming locations, setting the stage for steady growth through the end of the year and into 2026.

On the operational side, Layne's continues to build momentum by supporting franchisees with real estate, development and marketing guidance. As new deals are signed, the corporate team works closely with owners to ensure site selection and buildouts align with each market's potential.

Looking ahead to summer, the development pipeline remains full and momentum continues to build. With major openings on the horizon and a growing roster of experienced franchisees, the brand is well on its way to achieving — and possibly surpassing — its ambitious 2025 goals.

To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://1851franchise.com/layneschickenfingers.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Layne’s Chicken Fingers