Layne's Chicken Fingers Opens Corsicana Location on March 9th with Record-Breaking Attendance

The Soon to be Famous™ chicken franchise's newest location in Texas gave the first 10 people in line free food for a year, drawing major crowds.

CORSICANA, Texas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the fan-favorite chicken franchise out of Texas, brought a new location to Corsicana. Opened on March 9th at 3830 W State HWY 31 Business, the new location is giving Corsicana residents a chance to find out what has made Layne's an iconic name in Texas. (Hint: chicken fingers don't get much crispier than these.)

"This location was the best opening we've had yet," said Samir Wattar, chief operating officer. "In the short amount of time we've been open, we have already seen massive crowds and a warm welcoming from the Corsicana community. This is another great addition for the Layne's Chicken Finger system."

The menu features irresistible twists on classic fried chicken fare, including a three-finger chicken sandwich served on Texas toast, a fried chicken club sandwich with bacon and cheddar and of course, chicken fingers served with insanely addictive sauces like buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and Layne's — a tangy, zesty in-house creation that has become a go-to among loyal customers.

Layne's new Corsicana location is the latest addition to the fast-growing franchise brand's roster of thriving restaurants, making this the 13th location in Texas. The brand is continuing to grow across its home state through franchising and corporate owned locations, honing its expansion focus in on West Texas (Abilene, Lubbock, Odessa and Middleton) and the Lower Rio Grande Valley.

The franchise has plans to reach 100 units in markets across the country within the next four years and is actively recruiting franchisees who want to join the growing brand. Top markets for development in addition to Texas include Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico and Florida.

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise.

