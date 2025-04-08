Layne's Chicken Fingers Quadruples Growth in Q1, Targets 45-Unit Mark for 2025

The Texas "Born and Breaded" chicken finger franchise closed the first quarter with exceptional results, opening nine restaurants and awarding another 10.

FRISCO, Texas, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Soon to be Famous™ chicken finger franchise Layne's Chicken Fingers is closing another groundbreaking quarter with nine new restaurants opened and two franchise agreements totaling 10 restaurants signed. As it continues to drive development in key markets across the country, interest from prospective owners remains strong, and the team is targeting 45 open restaurants by the end of the year.

"Four years ago, we started with just six restaurants," said Chief Operating Officer Samir Wattar. "Our strategic growth has quadrupled the size of the system while producing successful restaurants that continue to break records. Our goal isn't just expansion; it's creating an exceptional experience that will resonate with communities nationwide, and the progress we've made this quarter affirms that we're doing just that."

In the first quarter, Layne's saw further expansion in its home state of Texas, opening locations in Port Arthur, Mission Bend, Tyler and San Marcos. The brand also opened its first restaurants in Utah, Georgia, Ohio and Virginia. Notably, the new Utah restaurant was opened by an experienced operator who signed a 16-unit agreement, moving from Texas to Utah and bringing the beloved brand with him.

With a strong start to the year, the team is preparing to open about 15 more locations before the end of the year, and it aims to welcome 12 more franchisees to the family in 2025. To maintain a balance between this growth and the integrity of the brand, Layne's has maintained a rigorous selection process for franchisees and is upholding a five-unit minimum for new investors.

"We're incredibly selective about our franchisees," said CEO Garrett Reed. "It isn't just about the numbers for us. We're more interested in finding passionate entrepreneurs who share our vision than we are in awarding franchises to say that we did. This model has allowed us to work with driven business owners to build something significant and maintain the integrity of the business for everyone involved."

While finding the right franchise partners to grow with is the team's primary concern, Wattar says Layne's has its eyes on a few key markets — including Virginia, Wisconsin, the Carolinas and North Florida — which will allow the business to expand in concentric circles around existing locations, capitalizing on existing brand awareness and increasing access for fans of the brand in these communities.

"At Layne's, we believe great food creates connections," Reed said. "Each new restaurant isn't just a business opportunity — it's a chance to become an integral part of a local community, serving up our signature chicken fingers and creating memorable dining experiences."

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise.

Franchise opportunities range from $446,500 to $1,015,000 with different buildout options available. Learn more about franchising here: https://layneschickenfranchising.com/

