Layne's Chicken Fingers Reports Strong Midyear Momentum: 11% Same-Store Sales Growth and Double-Digit Traffic Increases

The Soon to be Famous™ chicken franchise has seen major growth in the first half of 2024, with 10 leases signed and another 12 in early stages of development.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Layne's Chicken Fingers, the Soon to be Famous™ chicken finger franchise, continues to grow in 2024. With a focus on strategic expansion and operational excellence, Layne's has experienced an 11% increase in same-store sales compared to the prior year and double-digit growth in customer traffic.

"Layne's has always been committed to delivering exceptional quality and service, and these numbers reflect our dedication to maintaining that standard as we grow," said CEO Garrett Reed. "Our decision to concentrate on opening new stores and refining our real estate strategy has paid off. We're not just expanding; we're doing it thoughtfully and strategically."

At the beginning of 2024, Layne's had 13 restaurants, and interest from potential franchisees has surged. Despite this, the company has chosen to pace its development, prioritizing quality over quantity. This year, Layne's plans to open seven new stores, including four in new territories: Ohio, Arkansas, Georgia, and Utah. Three of these new locations will debut Layne's new prototype design, which focuses on enhancing efficiency and customer experience.

"We've always leveraged second-generation sites, but as we evolve, we're pivoting towards ground-up developments," said Chief Operating Officer Samir Wattar. "This transition allows us to create a consistent and superior customer experience from the ground up, and it aligns with our long-term growth strategy."

Layne's has sold a total of 226 units, with 10 leases signed and another 12 in the early stages of development. The company's focus on finding franchisees capable of developing new market plans rather than merely backfilling existing spaces has been a key driver of this success.

To support this expansion, Layne's has doubled the size of its corporate office and facilities, moving to a state-of-the-art training center. The company has also hired and promoted five new members to its support team, ensuring that franchisees receive unparalleled guidance and assistance.

"Our corporate infrastructure is designed to support our ambitious growth plans," said Reed. "We've built a team that's not just catching up with our franchisees but is ahead of the curve, ready to support 40 units and beyond. This proactive approach sets us apart in the franchise industry."

With a goal of opening 11 new stores by the end of the year, Layne's is well-positioned to continue its momentum into 2025. The brand's commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth remains unwavering.

"We are excited about the future," said Wattar. "Our focus on quality, from the franchisees we partner with to the locations we develop, ensures that we're building a brand that will stand the test of time."

ABOUT LAYNE'S CHICKEN FINGERS

Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise.

Franchise opportunities range from $446,500 to $1,015,000 with different buildout options available. Learn more about franchising here: https://layneschickenfranchising.com/

