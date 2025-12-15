LAZ Live! Marks 100-Venue Milestone, Setting the Standard for Fan Experience Across North America

LAZ Live!, the venue and event services division of LAZ Parking, has surpassed 100 venue partnerships across North America, supporting millions of fans each year with seamless, tech-forward operations that extend far beyond parking. The milestone highlights LAZ's growing role as a trusted mobility and event operations partner for major stadiums, arenas, and entertainment districts.
HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LAZ Live!, the venue and event services division of LAZ Parking, has reached a landmark achievement: now trusted at more than 100 venues across North America. This milestone reflects LAZ Live!'s role as a best-in-class partner for venue operations, delivering frictionless, tech-forward experiences for 37 million guests at thousands of events annually.
CELEBRATING SCALE & IMPACT
From stadiums and arenas to entertainment districts and mixed-use developments, LAZ Live! is redefining the fan journey beyond parking. With integrated services — including valet, shuttles, event staffing (ushers, ticket takers), and traffic management — LAZ Live! ensures seamless arrival and departure experiences designed for fans and optimized for partners.
"This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and the trust of our partners. Together, we're setting a new standard for live event operations," said Jon Applegate, Vice President, LAZ Live! Venue & Event Services. "Our goal is simple: enhance the fan experience, beyond parking."
TRUSTED BY INDUSTRY LEADERS
"LAZ Live! has been a proud partner of Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta from day one. Their work is a major reason we are among the top teams annually in the Voice of the Consumer rankings each year, and they are the best in the business," said Derek Schiller, CEO of the Atlanta Braves. "Everyone at the Braves and The Battery congratulates LAZ Live! on this recognition as the premier parking and traffic management company in the complex world of live entertainment and mixed-use developments."
Key Highlights:
- 100+ venues served across North America
- Thousands of events supported annually
- 37 million guests welcomed with seamless experiences
LOOKING AHEAD
As LAZ Live! celebrates this milestone, LAZ Parking is building on its evolution from a parking operator to a full-scale mobility solutions provider. Today, LAZ manages large venue operations, offers integrated transportation services, and delivers next-generation technology that streamlines traffic flow and enhances the fan experience from curb to gate. With continued investment in innovation and partnerships, LAZ is shaping the future of parking and mobility across North America.
Watch the Announcement Video: https://bit.ly/48HJIUO
Learn more about LAZ Live: https://bit.ly/4iNhAnW
