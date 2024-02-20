Lazeez Shawarma Selects the Revel POS Platform to Facilitate Rapid Growth from 50 to 225 Locations

Said Sahib Rana, co-founder and director of franchise operations at Lazeez Shawarma. "As we enter a period of rapid expansion, we needed a cloud POS platform like Revel that could help us easily scale our operations." Post this

Lazeez Shawarma will also take advantage of the best-in-class Revel kitchen display system (KDS) that eliminates the waste, cost and hassle of paper tickets. The Revel KDS automatically displays orders from all channels as they come into the POS, which increases speed of service while also improving order accuracy.

Lazeez Shawarma will also utilize Revel Advantage International, Revel’s integrated in-house payment processing solution, to provide a complete POS and payments offering. Revel Advantage International is powered by Adyen, the financial technology platform of choice for many of the world’s leading companies.

"Revel looks forward to partnering with Lazeez Shawarma as they execute on their exciting growth plans," said Chris Lybeer, chief strategy officer at Revel Systems. "The Revel POS platform is a proven solution for rapid scalability, and its order management system will enable Lazeez to drive increased revenue and profits by optimizing disparate ordering channels."

The Revel customer display system (CDS) will enable Lazeez to improve the guest experience by allowing them to review order information in real-time, ensuring transaction accuracy. The CDS can also save and store multiple designs to easily put in front of the customer, including recurring promotions, holiday specials, and general messaging.

About Revel Systems

Revel's point of sale and business solutions provide a native cloud technology platform that is at the heart of our clients' businesses. Revel's platform helps restaurants and retailers deliver a better customer experience, diversify revenue streams, and scale their businesses with ease. The Revel solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with a broad footprint of national, big brand customer implementations. Revel is committed to client success and strives to be a people-first business, leading with integrity and transparency. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com or call +1 (833) 437-3835.

About Lazeez Shawarma

Founded in 2013, Lazeez Shawarma has rapidly grown to become a beloved destination for food enthusiasts. With a focus on authentic Mediterranean cuisine, they offer a diverse menu featuring mouthwatering shawarma, falafel, bowls, salads, and more. Lazeez Shawarma prioritizes fresh, high-quality ingredients and exceptional customer service, creating a memorable dining experience. They have been consistently voted the #1 Shawarma Restaurant by the Mississauga News and Brampton Guardian Readers Choice Awards for the last 9 years in a row, since 2015. For more details, visit lazeezshawarma.com.

