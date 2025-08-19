Lazesoft Releases Recovery Suite 5.0 With Powerful New System Backup Feature

Lazesoft announces Recovery Suite 5.0 with its new System Backup feature, enabling complete and scheduled backups of Windows systems for maximum reliability and protection.
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing Lazesoft System Backup – Simple, Powerful, Flexible
The new System Backup feature in Lazesoft Recovery Suite 5.0 enables users to easily back up and recover their entire system disk, including boot, EFI, reserved, and recovery partitions. Whether you're a home user seeking peace of mind or an IT professional managing critical systems, this upgrade provides the tools needed to safeguard your data with just a few clicks.
Key Features:
1. Smart Source Selection
Lazesoft automatically detects and selects essential system partitions by default, including:
- Boot partition (e.g., C:)
- EFI system partition
- Microsoft Reserved (MSR)
- Recovery partition
- Users can also manually choose partitions and customize backup names and folder destinations.
2. Flexible Scheduling
Backups can be configured to run:
- Daily, Weekly, or Monthly
- At system startup or user logon
- One-time or on-demand
- This makes it easy to automate protection without interrupting workflow.
3. Backup Schemes for Storage Optimization
Select from Full, Incremental, or Differential backup strategies with automatic cleanup of old backup versions to save space and maintain retention policies.
4. Comprehensive Backup Options
Customize your backups with advanced options:
- Password protection and AES encryption
- Compression levels for space savings
- Sector-by-sector backup mode
- File splitting for large backups
- Exclusion of volatile files (e.g., pagefile.sys, hiberfil.sys)
- Post-backup shutdown automation
5. One-Click Restore for Full System Recovery
Easily restore entire disks or individual partitions:
- Automatically detect and validate disk sector size compatibility
- Recover bootable configurations (MBR, EFI, recovery, reserved)
- Restore files and folders with selective export
6. Built-In Browsing and Management Tools
Use the integrated Browse, Validate, Edit, and Locate features to view or manage backup contents, verify integrity, and modify schedules or settings.
A Complete Solution for Data Security
"Data loss due to hardware failure, malware, or accidental deletion can be devastating," said [Larry Belly], Head of Product at Lazesoft. "With version 5.0, we're bringing enterprise-grade system backup capabilities to everyone, without the complexity. Our users now have full control over how, when, and what to back up—and how to restore it with confidence."
Lazesoft Recovery Suite 5.0 continues to deliver the trusted system repair, password reset, and disk recovery tools users rely on, now with robust backup built right in.
Availability
Lazesoft Recovery Suite 5.0 is available now at http://www.lazesoft.com/lazesoft-recovery-suite-free.html. The new System Backup feature comes standard in all editions — including the Free Edition.
About Lazesoft
Founded in 2009, Lazesoft is a pioneer in developing intuitive yet powerful software tools for Windows recovery, backup, and system management. From home users to IT professionals, Lazesoft products are trusted worldwide to fix and protect critical Windows systems with minimal effort.
Media Contact
Larry Belly, Lazesoft, 1 1-877-353-7297, [email protected] , https://www.lazesoft.com
SOURCE Lazesoft
