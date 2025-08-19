Lazesoft Releases Recovery Suite 5.0 With Powerful New System Backup Feature

"With version 5.0, we're bringing enterprise-grade system backup capabilities to everyone, without the complexity." — Larry Belly, Head of Product at Lazesoft Post this

Key Features:

1. Smart Source Selection

Lazesoft automatically detects and selects essential system partitions by default, including:

Boot partition (e.g., C:)

EFI system partition

Microsoft Reserved (MSR)

Recovery partition

Users can also manually choose partitions and customize backup names and folder destinations.

2. Flexible Scheduling

Backups can be configured to run:

Daily, Weekly, or Monthly

At system startup or user logon

One-time or on-demand

This makes it easy to automate protection without interrupting workflow.

3. Backup Schemes for Storage Optimization

Select from Full, Incremental, or Differential backup strategies with automatic cleanup of old backup versions to save space and maintain retention policies.

4. Comprehensive Backup Options

Customize your backups with advanced options:

Password protection and AES encryption

Compression levels for space savings

Sector-by-sector backup mode

File splitting for large backups

Exclusion of volatile files (e.g., pagefile.sys, hiberfil.sys)

Post-backup shutdown automation

5. One-Click Restore for Full System Recovery

Easily restore entire disks or individual partitions:

Automatically detect and validate disk sector size compatibility

Recover bootable configurations (MBR, EFI, recovery, reserved)

Restore files and folders with selective export

6. Built-In Browsing and Management Tools

Use the integrated Browse, Validate, Edit, and Locate features to view or manage backup contents, verify integrity, and modify schedules or settings.

A Complete Solution for Data Security

"Data loss due to hardware failure, malware, or accidental deletion can be devastating," said [Larry Belly], Head of Product at Lazesoft. "With version 5.0, we're bringing enterprise-grade system backup capabilities to everyone, without the complexity. Our users now have full control over how, when, and what to back up—and how to restore it with confidence."

Lazesoft Recovery Suite 5.0 continues to deliver the trusted system repair, password reset, and disk recovery tools users rely on, now with robust backup built right in.

Availability

Lazesoft Recovery Suite 5.0 is available now at http://www.lazesoft.com/lazesoft-recovery-suite-free.html. The new System Backup feature comes standard in all editions — including the Free Edition.

About Lazesoft

Founded in 2009, Lazesoft is a pioneer in developing intuitive yet powerful software tools for Windows recovery, backup, and system management. From home users to IT professionals, Lazesoft products are trusted worldwide to fix and protect critical Windows systems with minimal effort.

Media Contact

Larry Belly, Lazesoft, 1 1-877-353-7297, [email protected] , https://www.lazesoft.com

