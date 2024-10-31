Lazy AI Launches Custom AI Agents to Streamline Data Automation for Businesses

"We built Lazy AI to tackle today's automation challenges. Our AI agents deliver precision and speed without high costs or complexity. By integrating seamlessly into existing systems, we enable 10x faster data processing, allowing businesses to focus on growth." — Peter Szalontay, CEO of Lazy AI. Post this

Lazy AI offers "best of breed" AI agents that address each business's unique needs, solving data challenges 10x faster and without vendor lock-in.

Complex Database Search Agent

Used by: Global gaming company

Marketing Analytics Agent

Used by: Social media marketing agency

Image Resizing and Alt Tag Generation Agent

Used by: SEO company

Knowledge Base Search Agent

Used by: SaaS company

In-App User Chat Moderation Agent

Used by: Dating app company

Multi-System Consolidation Agent

Used by: Global e-commerce company

Lead Scoring Agent

Used by: Real estate company

User Log Search Agent

Used by: Mobile gaming company

With its ability to handle a wide variety of business challenges, Lazy AI's platform is poised to become a go-to solution for data-driven industries.

Lazy AI agents integrate directly into existing business systems, using the latest AI models and custom data processing techniques. The platform provides a moderation interface that allows businesses to collaborate with AI, ensuring accuracy and compliance with access controls and security protocols.

The Lazy AI platform empowers businesses to build enterprise-grade AI agents quickly and easily. With two service models—full service and self-service—Lazy AI caters to both large enterprises and smaller businesses alike. Full-service customers benefit from agent development by Lazy AI's expert engineers, while the self-service model allows smaller teams to build and manage their own AI agents using the Lazy AI Builder.

Lazy AI offers flexible pricing options based on service models:

Full service: Starting at $1,999 for full development and implementation, with monthly server hosting and API costs.

for full development and implementation, with monthly server hosting and API costs. Self service: Prototype plans start at $19.99 /month, and production plans are available at $59.99 /month.

Founded by a team of ex-Google engineers, Lazy AI is dedicated to helping businesses automate their data processes with speed and precision. With years of experience at leading tech companies, Lazy AI's founders are bringing their expertise to a platform designed to make AI accessible to every business.

Media Contact

Misha Lyalin, Lazy AI, 1 3024406115, [email protected], https://getlazy.ai/

SOURCE Lazy AI