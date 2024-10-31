Lazy AI Launches Custom AI Agents to Streamline Data Automation for Businesses

Lazy AI has launched a platform of customizable AI agents designed to streamline data automation for businesses across industries. Founded by ex-Google engineers, Lazy AI offers solutions that can accelerate data processes by up to 10 times faster than traditional automation methods, without vendor lock-in. The platform features tailored agents, each developed to address specific industry needs. Lazy AI's pricing models cater to both large enterprises and smaller businesses, with options for full-service or self-service solutions.
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lazy AI, a cutting-edge AI solution founded by ex-Google engineers, announces its AI agent platform to help businesses automate complex data processes faster and more cost-effectively. Tailored AI agents integrate seamlessly into existing systems, providing 10x faster automation at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.
Businesses often struggle with inefficient data processes, facing high costs, slow customizations, and vendor lock-in with traditional automation solutions. These inefficiencies result in lost opportunities and wasted resources.
Lazy AI offers "best of breed" AI agents that address each business's unique needs, solving data challenges 10x faster and without vendor lock-in.
- Complex Database Search Agent
- Used by: Global gaming company
- Marketing Analytics Agent
- Used by: Social media marketing agency
- Image Resizing and Alt Tag Generation Agent
- Used by: SEO company
- Knowledge Base Search Agent
- Used by: SaaS company
- In-App User Chat Moderation Agent
- Used by: Dating app company
- Multi-System Consolidation Agent
- Used by: Global e-commerce company
- Lead Scoring Agent
- Used by: Real estate company
- User Log Search Agent
- Used by: Mobile gaming company
With its ability to handle a wide variety of business challenges, Lazy AI's platform is poised to become a go-to solution for data-driven industries.
Lazy AI agents integrate directly into existing business systems, using the latest AI models and custom data processing techniques. The platform provides a moderation interface that allows businesses to collaborate with AI, ensuring accuracy and compliance with access controls and security protocols.
The Lazy AI platform empowers businesses to build enterprise-grade AI agents quickly and easily. With two service models—full service and self-service—Lazy AI caters to both large enterprises and smaller businesses alike. Full-service customers benefit from agent development by Lazy AI's expert engineers, while the self-service model allows smaller teams to build and manage their own AI agents using the Lazy AI Builder.
Lazy AI offers flexible pricing options based on service models:
- Full service: Starting at $1,999 for full development and implementation, with monthly server hosting and API costs.
- Self service: Prototype plans start at $19.99/month, and production plans are available at $59.99/month.
Founded by a team of ex-Google engineers, Lazy AI is dedicated to helping businesses automate their data processes with speed and precision. With years of experience at leading tech companies, Lazy AI's founders are bringing their expertise to a platform designed to make AI accessible to every business.
