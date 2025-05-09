Lazy Hype Launches Podcast Spotlighting Wellness Entrepreneurs to Build Community

Founder Liz Hernandez invites clients, creators, and collaborators to share unfiltered stories, personal breakthroughs, and practical wellness tips in an all-new listening experience that feels more like a reunion than an interview.

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lazy Hype, a wellness-integrated partner, launches a new podcast featuring a wide network of entrepreneurs and business owners in the wellness space. Hosted by Lazy Hype founder, Liz Hernandez, her community of clients and friends, alike, are invited to share who they are, and how they got there. Liz believes community is for collaboration, and that's exactly what she intends to do with the podcast.

"Building community means collaboration to Lazy Hype and it's important to share the stories of the people behind the scenes collaborating with us throughout its growing process–whether that's clients or friends that are on the journey with us," Liz said.

Throughout the episodes, expect to hear from fitness studio owners, influencers and app developers, meditation centers, and holistic practitioners. The entrepreneurial spirit is a common thread in Lazy Hype's community. Guests discuss their career paths and navigating the road to success in candid conversation with Liz.

"It's like listening to two friends reuniting after a long time," one viewer said about the podcast.

All the while, guests offer their wellness expertise to listeners by reflecting on their own day-to-day practice. Whether that's breath work techniques from a yogi, or sexual wellness tips from a professor, (and podcaster!) it can be found on the Lazy Hype podcast.

New episodes of the Lazy Hype podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts and Youtube. Follow @Lazyhypela on Instagram and TikTok.

About Lazy Hype

Lazy Hype provides private label merchandising collaborations for active people. We try to take a realistic approach to sustainability within our partnerships in the wellness space. By connecting the Mind, Body, and Spirit within our company values.

Our partners trust in us to deliver the best production plans, product development, sourcing, and both a beautiful space within their retail environment & e-commerce presence.

Media Contact

Liz Hernandez, Lazy Hype, 1 (424) 844-3634, [email protected], https://lazyhype.com/

SOURCE Lazy Hype