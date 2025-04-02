Lazy River Products Expands with New Cannabis Dispensary in Tewksbury, Massachusetts - Bringing Craft Cannabis and Community Focus to a New Market

"Our mission has always been to provide premium, small-batch cannabis to our customers while staying deeply connected to the communities we serve," said William Cassotis, founder and CEO of Lazy River Products. Post this

"Opening a second location in Tewksbury is a significant milestone for us," said William Cassotis, founder and CEO of Lazy River Products. "Our mission has always been to provide premium, small-batch cannabis to our customers while staying deeply connected to the communities we serve. This expansion in Tewksbury will allow us to bring our passion for craft cannabis, our seed to sale manufacturing operation, and an exceptional customer experience to even more people."

Lazy River Products holds three state licenses—cultivation, manufacturing, and retail—enabling complete control over the production process. This vertical integration ensures top-tier quality, consistency, and innovation across all products. The company's small-batch, craft approach guarantees that customers receive the freshest, highest-quality cannabis available.

The existing Dracut facility, located at 149 Broadway Rd., has established Lazy River Products as a leader in the Massachusetts cannabis market. The addition of the new Tewksbury location not only broadens the company's reach, but also contributes to local economic growth by creating over 30 new jobs.

Lazy River Products remains committed to setting the standard for cannabis, quality control, and customer education in Massachusetts. By adhering to the highest standards in cultivation, manufacturing, and retail, the company ensures that every product meets rigorous quality benchmarks.

Customers visiting the new Tewksbury dispensary can expect a wide selection of small-batch flower, concentrates, and edibles, all crafted with meticulous attention to detail. The convenient location offers ample parking and easy access, making each visit enjoyable and stress-free.

The company was founded by Kevin Platt, Chief Cultivation Officer, Mark Leal, Chief Operations Officer, and Cassotis. Since opening its doors, Lazy River Products has donated $100,000 to local initiatives and communities including Afro American Collaborative Community, Greater Lowell Health Alliance, Lowell Parks & Conservation Trust, Merrimack Valley Food Bank, Project Kompass and The Bike Connector.

Lazy River Products will host a grand opening in April, and is inviting press, local community and government officials to a VIP Media Day on Tuesday, April 15, for a sneak peak at the facility. For more information about Lazy River Products and updates on the Tewksbury dispensary opening, please visit https://lazyriverproducts.com/tewksbury/.

About Lazy River Products

Lazy River Products is a vertically integrated cannabis cultivation and product development company based in Dracut, Mass. Dedicated to producing the highest quality cannabis and cannabis-related products in New England, the company upholds the highest standards in the cannabis industry. With a focus on craft quality and customer education, Lazy River Products aims to provide an unparalleled cannabis experience.

