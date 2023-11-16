Lazzara Announces LPC 300 Updates Amidst Quest to Build A Better-Built Boat

"Lazzara Yachts has enjoyed a prestigious name in the yachting industry, and the new management team at Euro Marine and their superior building techniques will continue this high-quality legacy," says Peter Lenton, President of Lenton Yachts. Post this

The LPC 300, a 70-foot power catamaran previously named the LPC 70, outgrew its name due to its massive interior volume. The boat features 300 square meters of total usable space. The more than 3,200 feet of usable space is unprecedented for a catamaran of its size. The expansive interior space sits inside narrow twin hulls, which allow the LPC 300 to glide smoothly through the water while providing accommodations for ten guests in five guest cabins with ensuites and four crew in two cabins while achieving impressive fuel efficiency.

According to Lazzara's Executive Vice President David Galante, Lazzara is "committed to providing reliable, long-lasting boats full of redundancies never before seen on a boat of its size." For example, when a pump fails on a traditionally built yacht, a planned trip is ruined. Passengers face long detours while the captain locates parts to repair or replace a system. On the LPC 300, every system has two pumps. If a pump fails, a second is available to use. Even in the rare case that the power supply for the pump fails, the second pump runs on a different current circuit and can be switched to restore proper function to the system.

What stands out about the LPC 300 to Luiz Barbarini, BVning USA Managing Director, is everything. "From the cleanliness of the helm to the meticulous thought and engineering behind every single component," says Barbarini.

The LPC 300 surprisingly has no thru-hulls under the boat or on its sides. This design choice and safety measure prevents unnecessary leaks, marine growth, and dirt residue, which can create an eyesore on the boat's topsides. In place of thru-hull fittings, the LPC 300 has a drainage pipe system that connects every drain and releases water through a discharge box. The catamaran is also equipped with a sea chest where incoming water is treated with ultraviolet lights to kill microorganisms. This system eliminates the possibility of overloading generators and engines with clogged strainers and reduces daily checks to a quick glance through plexiglass.

The design of the LPC 300 where comparable vessels would have flexible hoses, the LPC 300 utilizes piping found on mega yachts and homes. While flexible hosing can permeate smell and requires replacements every 3-5 years, this piping maintains proper function for decades. In place of plastic or aluminum tanks prone to cracking, tanks aboard the LPC 300 are built to commercial standards and made integral to the hull with reinforced epoxy resin.

Another common concern of owners resolved by the LPC 300 design team is excessive noise. Fully insulated walls and ceilings, coupled with intentionally adding extra spacing between floors and dampening hangers, allow for entertaining without limits while not disturbing guests in other rooms or floors of the three-deck vessel. Custom air vents and optimal duct sizing provide a constant, quiet stream of cool, fresh air void of foul smells or mildew.

Not all the LPC 300's design upgrades are hidden in vents, superior systems, and between walls and floors. The full beam 29-foot-wide master cabin on the lower deck offers a private door to the beach club and a mezzanine that opens to the ocean. Floating shelves and vanity also eliminate blocked views of the water.

The amenities are also unmatched for a vessel of this size, and include two sets of full-size washers and dryers, four guest staterooms with queen-size berths and suite heads, four ensuite guest staterooms, marble finish, and elegant castle-style staircases connected to the main deck from the port and starboard for the perfect party configuration. Learn more about the Lazzara LPC 300 here.

