Lazzara Yachts Announces LSX 67 Limited Edition US Premiere, New US Office

"We destroy standards to create new adventures," says David Galante, Lazzara Yachts Executive Vice President, with pride. Tweet this

True to its name, the LSX 67 Limited Edition is exclusive. According to Galante, a maximum of three yachts will be handcrafted at the Euro Marine Shipyard, which offers several unique advantages. The Euro Marine Shipyard provides all carpentry, stainless steel, and upholstery.

Paired with the yacht's exclusivity is its uniqueness. Every Lazzara Yachts build begins with a custom mold. This unique process makes every Lazzara yacht one-of-a-kind.

Trademarks of the original LSX 67 remain, including maximum hull strength, and every yacht is fully faired and painted to clients choice of color to a straight flawless shine throughout the complete profile. The use of advanced resin and paint insures a long lasting finish., and impeccable weight ratios. The unparalleled LSX 67 Limited Edition boldly sits higher in the water due to an extensive freeboard from stern to stern, and a sharp plumb bow accentuates the hull lines and slices every oncoming wave for a comfortable, dry ride. That dry ride is guided from the bridge where the captain sits comfortably behind a single pane "bulb" windshield that enables unrestricted visibility.

Also new is the Lazzara Yachts U.S. office. The Euro Marine Group-owned Lazzara Yachts is establishing its presence and furthering its investment in southeast Florida with an office at Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center (LMC). The new office, located at 2019 SW 20th St. in Suite 201, will serve as the company's US headquarters for client meetings, yacht tours, open houses and to host their growing team and yacht offerings.

The list of hundreds of intricate features and available options on the LSX 67 Limited Edition include a retractable sunroof panel, diverse and plentiful seating options, wide walkways, luxurious VIP cabin, custom molding, and a full beam master stateroom. This stateroom opens up with large sliding glass doors to the aft deck, which is designed to be your private oasis, and a prime and spacious entertainment area with twin oversized corner sofa lounge seats and a center sunpad. The yacht also allows guests to get closer to the water with folding gunwales on the port and starboard that extend over the water. As Galante stated "It's a better built boat!".

This floating work of art will be available for its premier with private tours at an offsite location during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show on October 25-29, 2023. Arrangements can be made with David Galante directly at (619) 954-4779.

View the LSX 67 Limited Edition video tour on Lazzara Yachts YouTube channel, click here.

Follow Lazzara Yachts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

Media Contact

David Galante, Lazzara Yachts, 1 813-437-3355, [email protected], https://www.lazzarayachts.com/

SOURCE Lazzara Yachts