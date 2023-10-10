Lazzaro Medical Announces Know-How Agreement with Mayo Clinic

"TBM is estimated to be present in half of the nation's 16 million COPD patients. Through this collaboration with Mayo Clinic, we seek to reduce timelines in making this therapy available for the millions of patients who could greatly benefit." Tweet this

"In the United States, TBM is estimated to be present in half of the nation's 16 million COPD patients. Previous treatment was worse than the disease for many potential patients," said Dr. Richard Lazzaro, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Lazzaro Medical. "Through this collaboration, we seek to reduce timelines in making this therapy available for the millions of patients who could greatly benefit."

Resources from this agreement will also be used to prepare the company's 510k FDA submission.

"We are proud to collaborate with Mayo Clinic in our shared goal of improving patient care and addressing the most common disease you've likely never heard of, TBM." said Pete Wehrly, CEO of Lazzaro Medical. "We hope to educate patients more rapidly about the disease, drive awareness of the procedure and impact millions of patients, all while continuing to grow our platform."

Mayo Clinic has research and financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

ABOUT TRACHEOBRONCHOMALACIA

Tracheobronchomalacia, known as TBM, is a degenerative disease that causes the complete, or near-complete, collapse of the airway due to the breakdown of cartilage in the trachea. Often masquerading as chronic cough and/or shortness of breath, even after prescribed medications, it progressively worsens, often along with bouts of pneumonia and other respiratory infections. This leads to a significantly reduced quality of life, and even death, if left untreated. Although TBM is a vastly underdiagnosed disease, the prevalence has been estimated to be as high as 10% in the general population– with approximately half of the nation's 16 million COPD patients also likely suffering from TBM.

ABOUT LAZARRO MEDICAL

Lazzaro Medical is a Boulder, Colorado-based medical device company on a mission to restore healthy breathing in millions of people suffering from tracheal and bronchial maladies with a transformative platform of life-changing, minimally-invasive, robotic procedures, devices, and diagnostics. Co-Founded by Dr. Richard Lazzaro, a world-renowned thoracic surgeon with 35 years of specialized expertise in minimally invasive and robotic thoracic surgery, the company's platform is based off his groundbreaking firsts in robotic thoracic surgery and his leading the largest tracheobronchomalacia (TBM) programs in the nation. For more information on Lazzaro Medical, please visit Lazzaromed.com, or follow @Lazzaro Medical on LinkedIn.

