LB Capital Partners with Guaranteed Plumbing and Heating, joins newly rebranded Munz Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing

Munz has long been synonymous with exceptional quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction in roofing and siding. With this rebrand, Munz Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing will extend these values to HVAC and plumbing services, offering a cohesive and streamlined experience for all home service needs. This integration is part of the LB Capital Family of Companies' vision to provide comprehensive solutions across various sectors, ensuring that customers receive unparalleled service and expertise under one trusted name.

Unified Under Munz: A Commitment to Excellence

Lance Bachmann, founder of LB Capital, expressed his enthusiasm for the rebrand, stating, "This rebrand is a significant milestone for us. The Munz name has always represented the highest standards in the industry, and by bringing HVAC and plumbing under this name, as well as Guaranteed, we're ensuring that our customers receive the same exceptional service across all home services.

"Our motto here is 'It's time to build,' and that is what we will continue to do. Watch this space!"

Munz Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing will continue to deliver the same high-quality services that Dilling HVAC and Guaranteed customers have come to expect, with an added emphasis on the values and standards that the Munz brand embodies. The rebrand includes updated branding elements such as a new logo, website, and marketing materials, all designed to reflect the unified identity and mission of Munz Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing.

Dennis Ewing, General Manager of Munz Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing, added, "Our team is thrilled to join forces with the Munz brand as well as Guaranteed. This rebrand allows us to bring our expertise in HVAC and plumbing under a name that stands for quality and trust. We are committed to continuing our tradition of excellent service and look forward to serving our community under this new identity."

Part of the LB Capital Family of Companies

The rebranding of Dilling HVAC to Munz Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing is part of a broader strategy by LB Capital to unify its various service offerings under cohesive and recognizable brands. This extensive network allows Munz Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing to leverage a wealth of resources, expertise, and innovation, ensuring that customers benefit from the latest advancements and best practices in the industry.

By integrating HVAC and plumbing services with the renowned Munz roofing and siding services, LB Capital is enhancing its ability to provide comprehensive solutions that meet all the home improvement and maintenance needs of its customers.

A Future of Integrated Home Services

Munz Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing is poised to set new standards in the HVAC and plumbing industry, building on the strong foundation of the Munz name. This rebrand is not just a change of name but a commitment to delivering superior service and value to customers. With the backing of LB Capital and its extensive family of companies, Munz Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing is ready to lead the way in providing integrated, high-quality home services.

For more information about Munz Heating, Cooling, and Plumbing and the services they offer, please visit MunzHVAC.com.

About LB Capital

LB Capital is a diversified company with interests in technology, home services, and real estate. Founded by Lance Bachmann, LB Capital is committed to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction across all its ventures. LB Capital's Family of Companies includes roofing and siding powerhouses Munz Roofing, Roofing Pups, Planet Roof, Rooster Roofing and Siding, Jim Rhubart Roofing, and Lee's Roofing, as well as technology leaders Shock I.T. Support, Network Drops, Cabling Drops, and Titan Pro Technologies. LB Capital also has a real estate wing, LB Capital Real Estate Ventures.

LB Capital specializes in empowering smaller companies, guiding them towards profitability and strategic growth that positions them for successful future acquisitions by private equity firms.

LB Capital is driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation. Boost your business's profitability with LB Capital. With multiple success stories, LB Capital offers expert services for achieving your financial goals. Whether you aim to scale, sell, or secure investors, let LB Capital create your ideal strategy for your roofing and siding company. Gain access to venture capitalists, direct funds, and more, all while building a robust plan for lasting success.

Join forces with LB Capital today to drive your business to new heights.

