LB Capital partners with Salt Lake City powerhouse CJC Roofing

Commenting on the partnership, Lance Bachmann, Founder of LB Capital, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration.

"Salt Lake City is a great market with tremendous potential for growth," Bachmann said. "We are very excited to partner with CJC Roofing and support their expansion efforts in Utah. Together, we aim to enhance CJC Roofing's presence in the region and deliver exceptional roofing services to homeowners in Salt Lake City and beyond.

"CJC Roofing has built a strong reputation for excellence in the roofing industry, offering a wide range of services, including roof repair, replacement, and maintenance. With LB Capital's support, CJC Roofing plans to expand its service offerings and reach more customers in the Salt Lake City area.

"We have partnered with a great group of people. It is time to grow."

CJC Roofing joins Munz Roofing (in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey market) as well as Lee's Roofing (in the Fresno and Sacramento, California market) as part of the LB Capital family of companies. LB Capital's family of companies also includes Shock I.T. Support, Network Drops, Cabling Drops, Dilling Heating and Cooling, Titan Pro Technologies, Frosty Desert Heating and Air, as well as LB Capital Real Estate ventures.

About LB Capital:

LB Capital specializes in empowering smaller companies in industries like technology, real estate, roofing, and HVAC, guiding them towards profitability and strategic growth that positions them for successful future acquisitions by private equity firms.

About CJC Roofing:

With three decades of roofing expertise under its belt, CJC Roofing is your trusted and established partner for all your roofing needs in Salt Lake City. We take pride in our unwavering commitment to excellence, and we're here to exceed your expectations in every aspect of our service.

We believe in honest pricing, quality service, and a commitment to getting the job done right the first time. When you choose CJC Roofing, you can trust that you're getting the highest level of craftsmanship and professionalism. Our mission is to serve our customers in a manner that builds trust, integrity, and gives them a true feeling of value. We understand that your home is one of your most significant investments, and we treat it as such. When you choose CJC Roofing, you're choosing a partner who will go above and beyond to ensure your satisfaction.

Whether you need a roof repair, replacement, or maintenance services, CJC Roofing is here to help. Contact us today to learn more about our services and to schedule a consultation.

