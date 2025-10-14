LBC Capital Launches Private Investing Fund Tailored for Market Volatility and Diversification

Smart investors focus on income, not hype Post this

Renowned investor Leon Cooperman recently cautioned that the U.S. stock market may be entering "the stage of the bull market that Warren Buffett warned about." With valuations stretched and macro risks mounting, the dangers of overexposure to equities are growing increasingly real.

In such an environment, diversification is not just prudent — it's essential. For investors heavily weighted toward stocks or public markets, the risk of a sharp correction or market reversal is no longer hypothetical. Alternative strategies with real-asset backing, income generation, and lower correlation to equities become critically important.

LBC Capital's investment fund is positioned exactly for this moment: offering a structured way to allocate capital into real estate–secured trust deed assets with income generation, downside protection, and lower sensitivity to public market swings.

Why LBC Capital's Income Fund (Private Debt Fund) Matters

1. Solid Track Record & Stability

LBC Capital Income Fund, LLC has over 13 years of history in trust deed and real estate loan investing. The fund has grown to manage tens of millions, backed by a diversified portfolio of real estate loans in California. Its strategy is not speculation — it's mortgages and trust deeds secured by real property, generating consistent cash flow.

2. Attractive Returns with Lower Volatility

While the public markets contort in response to macro swings, LBC's fund targets annual returns in the 8%+ range, with monthly income and predictable cash flows. Because its assets are real estate debt (not equity), the fund's performance is less exposed to stock market gyrations.

3. Liquidity & Transparency

Unlike many private funds that lock investors in for years, LBC emphasizes liquidity and transparency. Investors access audited statements, monthly disbursements, and a dedicated investor portal.

4. Low Correlation to Traditional Markets

With trust deeds as the underlying asset class, the fund's performance is more closely tied to property-level fundamentals than to stock or bond indices. That helps cushion downside when capital markets turn volatile.

5. Diversified Real Estate Exposure

The fund invests across commercial, residential, purchase, refinance, and various loan types, reducing risk held in any single niche.

Leadership Perspective

"Investors are looking for stability in a time of uncertainty," said Boris Dorfman, Founder and Fund Manager of LBC Capital. "The signals are clear — markets are stretched, valuations are at extremes, and the next correction could be painful. Our private investment fund gives accredited investors an alternative: steady income, real estate–backed security, and the peace of mind that comes from diversification. We believe now is the time to shift from speculation to protection, and that's exactly what we provide."

How the Fund Works

Investor Qualification – Available to accredited investors meeting suitability requirements.

Minimum Investment – Typically $250,000, with enhanced ROI incentives for commitments over $1 million.

Real Estate Loan Focus – The fund invests in trust deeds secured by real estate, not speculative property flips.

Monthly Distributions & Audited Reports – Investors receive regular income and access to audited financials.

Geographic Focus – Primarily California trust deeds, managed by a team with deep market expertise.

Addressing Market Uncertainty with Real-Asset Discipline

In a period when stock valuations are questioned, debt-secured real estate assets offer a more anchored way to preserve capital while generating yield. Because LBC's strategy is based on mortgage collateral rather than speculative growth, downside risk is mitigated.

If public equity markets tumble, investors in LBC's fund remain supported by consistent property lending fundamentals.

About LBC Capital Income Fund, LLC

LBC Capital Income Fund, LLC is a Reg D private investment fund specializing in real estate–backed trust deed lending. Operating in California with a history spanning more than a decade, the fund is managed by seasoned professionals committed to capital protection and steady returns. Its model emphasizes lending over property speculation, liquidity over lock-in, and transparency over opacity.

With over $90 million assets under management and hundreds of satisfied investors, LBC Capital continues to expand its mission: offering accredited investors a safer, smarter path to yield in an unpredictable market.

For more information about LBC Capital, visit lbccapital.com or call (818) 643-4923.

Media Contact

Boris Dorfman, LBC Capital, 1 (818) 643-4923, [email protected], https://lbccapital.com/

SOURCE LBC Capital