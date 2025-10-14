LBC Mortgage Expands DSCR Loan Program to Empower Real Estate Investors in 40 States

Our DSCR program is designed to give real estate investors the flexibility they deserve Post this

The DSCR loan program solves this challenge by focusing not on a borrower's personal income, but instead on the cash flow potential of the property itself. By using the property's rental income to determine loan eligibility, investors gain faster access to financing with fewer restrictions.

The Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) measures a property's ability to generate income compared to its debt obligations. A DSCR of 1.0 means the property earns enough rental income to cover its mortgage payments, while a higher ratio demonstrates profitability.

With DSCR loans, borrowers don't need to provide traditional documentation like tax returns, pay stubs, or W-2s. Instead, lenders evaluate:

Projected rental income

Market rent analysis (via appraiser's rental schedule)

Property expenses and reserves

This streamlined approach makes DSCR financing especially attractive to:

Real estate investors building rental portfolios

Self-employed individuals and business owners

Borrowers seeking to scale without hitting traditional lending caps

While many lenders offer limited DSCR options, LBC Mortgage distinguishes itself by providing DSCR loans in majority of the States. Whether an investor is purchasing a single-family rental in Texas, refinancing a multi-unit property in Florida, or expanding into short-term rentals in California, LBC Mortgage has the expertise and programs to make it possible.

Key features of LBC Mortgage's DSCR program include:

Available in 40 states – giving investors flexibility to diversify markets

Loan amounts up to $5 million (depending on property type and location)

No income or employment verification required

Flexible loan-to-value (LTV) options

Programs available for short-term rentals (Airbnb, VRBO) as well as long-term rentals

Fast approvals and closings tailored for competitive real estate markets

"Our ability to deliver DSCR financing nationwide means investors are no longer limited by geography," added Alex Shekhtman, executive director of LBC Mortgage. "We're proud to help clients unlock opportunities wherever they see potential, from single-family homes to multi-unit properties."

DSCR loans are particularly beneficial for portfolio growth. Traditional lenders often impose strict caps on the number of financed properties, making it difficult for serious investors to scale. With LBC Mortgage's DSCR program, those limitations are removed, empowering clients to continue adding properties without being penalized for having multiple mortgages.

This financing strategy also opens the door for international and foreign investors looking to purchase U.S. real estate, since qualification is based on the property's performance, not the borrower's citizenship or residency status.

The expansion of DSCR programs comes at a pivotal time. With interest rate fluctuations, housing supply challenges, and the rise of short-term rentals, investors need lending solutions that adapt to changing conditions.

By removing barriers, LBC Mortgage is positioning itself as a leading partner for investors seeking both speed and flexibility. The company's in-house team provides personalized support, guiding clients from application to closing with transparency and efficiency.

About LBC Mortgage

LBC Mortgage is a premier mortgage brokerage dedicated to helping clients achieve their real estate goals through innovative lending solutions. From first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors, LBC Mortgage offers a wide range of programs including conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, and non-QM loan products.

With a commitment to customer service, speed, and nationwide reach, LBC Mortgage continues to set the standard for mortgage lending in today's evolving real estate market.

For more information about the DSCR loan program, visitwww.lbcmortgage.com or contact LBC Mortgage directly at (818) 309-2999

Media Contact

Alex Shekhtman, LBC Mortgage, 1 (818) 309-2999, [email protected], https://lbcmortgage.com/

SOURCE LBC Mortgage