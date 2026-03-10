LBC Mortgage Redefines Home Financing for Self-Employed and Non-Traditional Borrowers

Today's borrower doesn't always fit into a traditional box. We've designed our programs to look at the full financial picture. Strong businesses, healthy cash flow, and substantial reserves should open doors—not create barriers. Post this

LBC Mortgage has built its lending philosophy around solving this gap.

A Smarter Approach to Modern Income

Rather than relying solely on tax returns that may reflect aggressive business deductions, LBC Mortgage offers alternative documentation programs designed to evaluate real earning power. These include bank statement loans, asset-based qualification programs, investor cash-flow loans, and portfolio mortgage options.

"Our goal is not just loan approval," said Alex Shekhtman, CEO of LBC Mortgage. "It's strategic positioning. When a borrower submits an offer, they need certainty and clarity. We prioritize both."

Bank statement programs, for example, allow borrowers to qualify using 12 to 24 months of personal or business bank deposits instead of tax returns. Asset-based programs calculate income from liquid assets such as savings, investment accounts, or retirement funds. For real estate investors, DSCR (Debt Service Coverage Ratio) loans focus on rental property income rather than personal employment documentation.

This flexible underwriting approach provides solutions for:

Self-employed business owners

Freelancers and gig-economy professionals

Real estate investors building portfolios

Foreign nationals purchasing U.S. property

High-net-worth individuals with complex income structures

Speed and Strategy in Competitive Markets

In competitive real estate markets, timing is critical. LBC Mortgage combines flexible qualification standards with streamlined processes and fast pre-approvals, helping borrowers present strong, confident offers.

The company's consultative model also sets it apart. Instead of simply processing applications, LBC Mortgage advisors analyze each client's financial goals, investment strategies, and long-term plans. This allows borrowers to structure financing in ways that support wealth building—not just property acquisition.

Supporting Wealth Builders, Not Just Wage Earners

Entrepreneurs and investors are often some of the strongest wealth creators in the economy. However, conventional mortgage systems frequently penalize them for reinvesting profits or writing off legitimate business expenses.

LBC Mortgage addresses this disconnect by aligning underwriting with financial reality.

For investors, cash-flow-based loans allow property income to determine qualification eligibility. This empowers clients to scale rental portfolios without the limitations of personal income caps. For business owners, alternative documentation programs recognize operational strength rather than taxable income alone.

The result is a lending framework built around opportunity instead of restriction.

Transparency, Education, and Client Advocacy

Beyond flexible loan programs, LBC Mortgage emphasizes transparency and borrower education. Clients receive detailed guidance about loan structures, rates, closing costs, and long-term financial implications before committing to financing decisions.

This advisory approach helps borrowers understand:

How alternative documentation impacts interest rates

When portfolio lending may be advantageous

How to prepare financial documentation strategically

What reserves and liquidity thresholds mean for approval

By demystifying complex lending structures, the company empowers clients to make informed decisions with confidence.

Meeting the Needs of a Changing Economy

According to recent labor data, self-employment and contract-based work continue to grow steadily across the United States. As remote work and entrepreneurial ventures expand, mortgage qualification models must adapt.

LBC Mortgage believes the future of lending lies in flexibility balanced with responsible risk evaluation.

"Homeownership should reflect financial capability—not paperwork format," Shekhtman said. "We are proud to support professionals who build businesses, invest in communities, and contribute to economic growth."

Founded in 2008, LBC Mortgage is a multi-state mortgage brokerage dedicated to delivering tailored financing solutions for a diverse range of borrowers. The company specializes in conventional, government-backed, non-QM, investor, and alternative documentation loan programs. With a focus on strategic advisory services, fast pre-approvals, and personalized client support, LBC Mortgage helps individuals and investors navigate today's evolving housing market with clarity and confidence.

For more information about alternative documentation programs, visit www.lbcmortgage.com or contact LBC Mortgage directly at (818) 309-2999

Alex Shekhtman, LBC Mortgage, 1 (818) 309-2999, [email protected], https://lbcmortgage.com/

