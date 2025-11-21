LC Sign Shows More Signs of Global Success -Offering Exceptional Sign Design, Expertise, and Customer Service

"LC Sign's global momentum reflects our commitment to craftsmanship, efficiency, and customer-first service—delivering signage solutions that help brands shine brighter worldwide." Post this

As a leading provider of signage solutions, LC Sign's booth became a major attraction for global buyers, welcoming over 5,800 visitors and engaging with 650 client groups from 40 countries. The team secured on-site contracts with 38 prominent international clients.

In addition to confirmed deals, LC Sign captured more than 143 high-value intent orders—over 70 from the North American market and 73 from European buyers—demonstrating robust global demand and the company's strong competitive appeal across key regions.

"We started this company from the ground up 14 years ago, and were thrilled to attend these venues," said LC Sign CEO Anne L.. "This was an excellent chance for us to display our artistry and efficient, eco-friendly signage in real time and gain even greater exposure, while also increasing our sales."

Seven Business Practices Support Success

Large brand consumers such as Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Uber, and Mercedes-Benz are just a few of the clients that LC Sign has served. According to Anne L., LC Sign has captured 40% of the North American market and 50% of the markets in Australia and Europe, also maintains a strong and growing client base across Asia, the Middle East, and South America.

What makes LC Sign a reliable global signage manufacturer?

"We pride ourselves on adhering to seven key principles, which have helped our business continue to grow," said LC Sign CEO Anne L.. "First, we employ people with expertise. Next, we provide efficient and effective systems beginning with the development process through shipping, which includes guidelines for design, production, packaging, inspection, supply, and after-sales service."

Expertise with an Abundance of Talent – LC Sign employs over 400 skilled craftsmen, trained designers, and R&D specialists.

Design Combines Creativity with Service – The design team adheres to four major principles, including user-friendly design for comfortable use, aesthetic innovation for visual pleasure, easy-to-understand functionality, and eco-friendly practices.

Tested and Perfected – A 20,000 square foot facility utilizes more than 50 machines that support a quick and efficient production and manufacturing system. LC Sign makes over 10,000 neon signs, 8,000 LED signs, 5,000 light boxes, and 5 to 10 large projects per month.

Quality Control Makes It Better – LC Sign's complaint rate is below two percent due to its quality inspection process, which encompasses incoming material inspection, in-process quality checks, final product inspection, and outgoing shipment verification.

Reliable Shipments and Recyclable Packaging – Products are protected in every delivery with packaging that is eco-friendly, durable, and safe. Shipments are delivered by reliable carriers, such as FedEx, DHL, and UPS, who provide on-time delivery. LC Sign has installed a state-of-the-art IT system, which offers suggestions for the best shipping channels and tracks shipments to ensure a seamless delivery experience.

After-Sales Service Focuses on Solutions – The leaders at LC Sign are firm believers in putting the customer first. There is always open communication with the client throughout the entire development process, and after-sales solutions within 48 hours.

About LC Sign

Founded in 2011, LC Sign is a global manufacturer of custom LED signs, neon signs, pylon signs, light boxes, door signs, and illuminated branding solutions. With advanced production facilities and professional design capabilities, LC Sign helps signage companies, retailers, and creative businesses enhance their visual identity. Supporting large-scale installations, engineering projects, and fast worldwide delivery, LC Sign is a trusted partner for brands seeking reliable, energy-efficient, and high-impact signage.

With a commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and customer experience, LC Sign continues to lead the industry in creative lighting and custom signage manufacturing.

For more information, visit www.lcsign.com, www.instagram.com/lclightbox, www.youtube.com/@LCSIGN/videos, https://www.tiktok.com/@lcsign_lightbox

Media Contact

Julia Wong, Guangzhou LC SIGN Co.,Ltd., 86 18721032601, [email protected], www.lcsign.com

SOURCE Guangzhou LC SIGN Co.,Ltd.