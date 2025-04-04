LCMC Health Crescent City Classic to Welcome Runners from Across the World with 47th Running on Saturday, April 19 with Starting Line at Caesars Superdome

"Road racing has seen national increases of 20% in the last two years, and we're currently experiencing a rate double that so we're anticipating holding one of our largest races ever." - CCC Race Director Eric Stuart. Post this

"We're excited for runners and walkers from all over the world to take to the historic streets of New Orleans for our famous 10k race in the city's traditional Easter weekend event," said Crescent City Classic Race Director Eric Stuart. "Road racing has seen national increases of 20% in the last two years, and we're currently experiencing a rate double that so we're anticipating holding one of our largest races ever."

The 47th running of the Crescent City Classic will be the second with LCMC Health as the title sponsor. The picturesque course begins at the Caesars Superdome at 8 a.m., and event organizers expect more than 18,000 participants to take their marks at the starting line. Once runners finish, they will be treated to the Michelob Ultra RaceFest for cold drinks, hot food, live music and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with Crescent City Classic to sponsor the annual 10k race for the second straight year," said LCMC Health CEO Greg Feirn. "We believe in the power of community, wellness, and the shared pursuit of a healthier, more vibrant future. Together, we continue to foster a legacy of well-being and unity in the heart of New Orleans. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to the health and vitality of the communities we serve, and we look forward to inspiring countless moments of triumph and achievement."

Prior to race day, Crescent City Classic organizers will host the 2025 Health & Fitness Expo on Thursday, April 17 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 pm at the Hyatt Regency. Runners who attend the Expo can pick up their race bibs and t-shirts, stay for interactive fitness classes and engaging demonstrations, and shop local and national running brands for discounted pricing.

Following the race, The Michelob Ultra RaceFest at City Park is open to all Crescent City Classic runners. RaceFest entry is included for those who participate in the race. Friends and family of participants can purchase tickets in advance for $20 or $25 on race day. Children 5 and under are free. Passes can be purchased during registration at the Expo, on race day or by visiting www.ccc10k.com. If ordering online, passes can be picked up during the Expo at the fest pass kiosk or on race day at the Festival Tickets Tent in front of the Reunion Shelter entrance on Friedrichs Avenue and Wisner Boulevard.

Registration for this year's 47th running of the CCC is open online at www.ccc10k.com and is $65 for runners and walkers through April 16. The price will increase to $70 on April 17 and April 18. No race day registration is available. All registrants will receive the official 2025 CCC t-shirt, highly sought-after finisher medal and race bib.

The CCC has also partnered with 30 New Orleans-area charities through its charitable foundation, The Crescent City Classic Foundation (CCCF), on the Run For It! program. These nonprofit partners recruit and organize teams of runners and walkers who commit to raising a minimum of $200 for their charity by race day. Since the initiative began in 2013, the program has raised more than $6 million for more than 30 charities. Special pricing for charity runners in the Run For It! program is $45.

For more information on the LCMC Health Crescent City Classic, visit http://www.ccc10k.com/.

About Crescent City Classic

The LCMC Health Crescent City Classic 10k road race is held every year the Saturday before Easter Sunday. The Classic is locally produced and is a great way to get in shape while having fun. The 10-kilometer course (6.2 miles) begins in Downtown News Orleans in front of the Caesars Superdome, runs through the historic French Quarter, and then all the way up tree-lined Esplanade Avenue to City Park where a huge concert festival is held immediately following the event for all the runners and walkers. The CCC is preceded by a large two-day Health & Fitness Expo, which is free and open to the public the Thursday and Friday prior to the 10k.

Link to 2025 Crescent City Classic Media Kit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/131eVGKO3tmgpaHk5DzGlbMS7PakjecRI?usp=drive_link

Media Contact

Clark Castle, Crescent City Classic, 1 5049099985, [email protected], ccc10k.com

