LCS Honored as 4-Time Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®

CINCINNATI, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager property management software and other business technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has received four Stevie® Awards in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. LCS received Silver Stevie Awards in the following categories:

Company of the Year – Real Estate

Customer Service Department of the Year – Rent Manager Support Department

Conferences & Meetings – Educational Event Category – The 2023 Rent Manager User Conference

Best Entrepreneur – Computer Software, up to 500 Employees – CEO Category – Dave Hegemann

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards were presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes, representing virtually every industry, were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, and Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year. This is the first time LCS has been honored in the Company of the Year – Real Estate category.

"Our employees are what set us apart—every single person's hard work and dedication contributes to our overall success," said Brittany Christerson, Chief Operating Officer of LCS. "We take both our User Conference and our customer service experience very seriously, and it shows. To be recognized in multiple award categories, including Company of the Year, is an incredible honor."

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available here.

About LCS

Incorporated in 1987 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, London Computer Systems (LCS) develops business-critical software used in all 50 states and diverse global markets. LCS products include Rent Manager® property management software, rmVoIP telephone systems, and qManage service desk software.

The company's Professional Services team also delivers complete website design and development resources, and its LCS IT Services division provides comprehensive IT systems management solutions. Supporting more than 10,000 property management companies in every industry vertical, LCS combines the best technologies with best practices to create unique, affordable, customer-focused products and services.

For more information, please visit LCS.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards here.

