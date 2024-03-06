LCvista Acquires Conferences i/o, Strengthening Position As The Market Leader in Accounting Learning And Compliance Management Solutions

"We have enjoyed a long history of working with John Pytel and the Conferences i/o team," said Lisa Chamberlain, Chief Growth Officer at LCvista. "In addition to having complementary and integrated product sets, our two companies also share similar values and focus on customer collaboration." Post this

Since its founding in 2016, LCvista has delivered industry-leading, integrated solutions for accounting firms to flexibly manage continuing professional education (CPE) and compliance including integrations with customers' preferred webcast delivery platforms and HRIS systems. Conferences i/o's platform will complement these offerings by providing customers with a solution that allows audiences to interact in real-time, enhancing attendee engagement, participation, and learning.

To date, LCvista has offered its customers access to Conferences i/o as a third-party integration, but following this acquisition, audience engagement will become a core offering within its platform.

"Conferences i/o has always believed that a user-friendly product experience is fundamental to maximizing learner engagement," said John Pytel, Co-Founder and CEO of Conferences i/o. "By joining forces with LCvista, the accounting industry's leading learning and compliance management solution, we will unlock a whole new level of value for customers seeking to improve learning efficiency and quality."

"We have enjoyed a long history of working with John Pytel and the Conferences i/o team," said Lisa Chamberlain, Chief Growth Officer at LCvista. "In addition to having complementary and integrated product sets, our two companies also share similar values and focus on customer collaboration."

Envisioning the path forward, LCvista CEO Mark Rothert said, "Together, LCvista and Conferences i/o will deliver a superior learning and compliance solution. This is truly a case where the whole is greater than the sum of its parts."

About LCvista

Since 2016, LCvista has brought clarity, understanding and efficiency to accounting firms' learning and compliance landscape. Its industry-leading software solution meets the evolving needs of accounting firms with compliance accuracy and continuous collaboration. For more information visit: https://lcvista.com/

About Conferences i/o

Conferences i/o is the leading solution for group-based CPE events — live, virtual, or hybrid. Tailored specifically for the accounting industry, it automates CPE attendance tracking, sparks engagement with Q&A and polling features, and ensures full NASBA compliance. For more information visit: https://conferences.io

