Le Bustiere Boutique Celebrates New Bethesda Maryland Location

BETHESDA, Md., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Le Bustiere Boutique, a leader in the luxury lingerie industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest store, Le Bustiere Bethesda, located at 7809 Woodmont Avenue. Le Bustiere offers professional bra fittings, an unparalleled range of bra sizes from 28A to 46K, high-quality brands, and a personalized shopping experience for the Bethesda community. This new location reflects Le Bustiere's commitment to providing unique intimate apparel and exceptional customer service.

"We are excited to help our customers feel beautiful inside and out and connect with the Bethesda community," said [Stephanie, Owner]. "Le Bustiere Bethesda represents a significant milestone for us as we continue to grow and serve our customers better."

Le Bustiere Bethesda will also host community events, such as senior hours on Thursdays, trunk shows, special holiday shopping events, and more. We can't wait to meet our wonderful new neighbors!

Le Bustiere Boutique

7809 Woodmont Ave Suite 100

Bethesda, MD 20814

301-523-2957

About Le Bustiere Boutique:

Located in Washington, D.C., Le Bustiere was founded in 2013. Nominated by DCist as the best bra fitter in the D.C. area, Le Bustiere has also been featured on Fox 5 DC, The Washingtonian, Popville, Yelp DC, and DCTV. Learn more at lebustiere.com

