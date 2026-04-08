Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Showcase: Experience Culinary Mastery this April

This is an opportunity for aspiring chefs, food lovers, and future hospitality leaders to engage with the very best of French culinary education, live and in person. Post this

This tour will feature six events across four cities, including Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Events will feature live cuisine & pâtisserie demonstrations, tastings, wine pairings, and exclusive chef-led workshops.

The featured chef for the showcase will be Sebastian Rast, who has the unique perspective of being both Le Cordon Bleu London alumnus and now a Le Cordon Bleu Master Teaching Chef.

After graduating with a Grand Diplôme®, Chef Sebastian trained in some of Europe's most renowned kitchens, including the Michelin-starred Schwitzer's Hotel am Park in Germany and HIDE in London. Formerly Chef Patron of the three-rosette London Stock Restaurant, he is recognized for his precision, innovation, and modern fine-dining approach. In 2024, he joined Le Cordon Bleu London's Cuisine Teaching Team, bringing his international experience and contemporary culinary expertise to the next generation of chefs.

Chef Sebastian will be joined by Matthieu Longuere MS, Le Cordon Bleu London's Wine Development Manager. Matthieu gained a formal hospitality education in France before moving to England where he held senior sommelier positions in the country's leading hotels and restaurants and won the title of Best Sommelier UK in 2000. Matthieu holds the Master Sommelier Diploma, the highest achievable status for professional sommeliers which is held by fewer than 300 people around the world.

Tour Dates

April 15th Fort Lauderdale - Live Culinary Demonstrations & Tasting

April 17th & 18th Dallas - Live Culinary Demonstrations & Tasting

April 22nd San Francisco - Live Culinary Demonstrations, Wine Pairings & Tasting

April 23rd Los Angeles - Live Culinary Demonstrations, Wine Pairings & Tasting

April 24th Los Angeles - Le Cordon Bleu Cuisine Workshop

Le Cordon Bleu's network features over 35 institutes in more than 20 countries, training more than 20,000 students of over 100 nationalities every year. Offering certificates, diplomas, bachelor's and master's degrees, there's something for students of every level, covering everything from cuisine, pâtisserie and boulangerie to wine, gastronomy hospitality management.

Le Cordon Bleu London's Intensive Diplôme de Cuisine and Diplôme de Pâtisserie programmes are perfect for US students seeking a fast-tracked culinary education over the summer. With many American students breaking for summer early, enrolling in a dynamic culinary programme that offers a globally recognized qualification provides the perfect recipe to kick off the season.

Whether you're a budding chef, a student exploring international higher education, or simply a lover of fine food, Le Cordon Bleu invites you to join them on this tour and imagine where your own culinary journey could begin.

Notes to Editors

About Le Cordon Bleu

Le Cordon Bleu is the leading global network of culinary arts and hospitality management institutes, with a distinguished heritage dating back to 1895 in Paris. Today, Le Cordon Bleu operates more than 35 schools in over 20 countries and trains over 20,000 students annually from more than 100 nations.

While preserving its foundation in classical French culinary techniques, Le Cordon Bleu continues to evolve, offering a range of academic programmes from short courses and diplomas to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in culinary arts, gastronomy, wine, hospitality and management. With institutions in landmark cities such as London and Paris, Le Cordon Bleu is shaping the future of gastronomy with a uniquely global perspective.

Website: www.cordonbleu.edu

Instagram: @lecordonbleu_international

Facebook: Le Cordon Bleu

Media Contact

Abhishek Sharma, Le Cordon Bleu, 1 343-998-4531, [email protected], https://www.cordonbleu.edu/home/en

SOURCE Le Cordon Bleu