Le Cordon Bleu on Tour: Experience Culinary Mastery in New York this May

"The Le Cordon Bleu philosophy has always been about mastery through precision, passion and creativity. I'm proud to bring a taste of that legacy to New York, and to share what makes our teaching—and our community—so special." – Chef Colin Westal, Le Cordon Bleu London Chef Instructor. Post this

Hosted under The Bleu Table series, Le Cordon Bleu's immersive chef demonstration and alumni tour will present two days of intimate culinary experiences on May 14 & 16, 2025, in Brooklyn and Manhattan. Events will be held at Hudson Table Brooklyn. Sessions will feature live cooking demonstrations, interactive Q&As, and beautifully plated tastings —to get a taste of Le Cordon Bleu's world-renowned training.

Each demonstration is limited to just 25 guests, offering a uniquely personal and inspiring encounter with some of the industry's finest.

Led by Chef Colin Westal, a distinguished British culinary figure and one of Le Cordon Bleu London's most senior Cuisine Chef Instructors. Trained by the legendary Roux Brothers, Chef Colin has helmed renowned kitchens across London, including Le Café Anglais and Soif, and has showcased his expertise across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Joining Chef Colin are two Le Cordon Bleu London Grand Diplôme alumni: Chef Alexander 'Abe' Konick, the youngest contestant on MasterChef: Legends (Season 11) and now an Adjunct Professor at NYU; and Sydney Fiona Dalal, current Sous Chef at Bastia, recently named Philadelphia Magazine's Best Restaurant.

"The Le Cordon Bleu philosophy has always been about mastery through precision, passion and creativity. I'm proud to bring a taste of that legacy to New York, and to share what makes our teaching—and our community—so special."

– Chef Colin Westal, Le Cordon Bleu London Chef Instructor

The Bleu Table | Brooklyn Edition Event Schedule and Details

About Le Cordon Bleu

Le Cordon Bleu is the leading global network of culinary arts and hospitality management institutes, with a distinguished heritage dating back to 1895 in Paris. Today, Le Cordon Bleu operates more than 35 schools in over 20 countries and trains over 20,000 students annually from more than 100 nations. While preserving its foundation in classical French culinary techniques, Le Cordon Bleu continues to evolve, offering a range of academic programs from short courses and diplomas to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in culinary arts, gastronomy, wine, hospitality and management. With institutions in landmark cities such as London and Paris, Le Cordon Bleu is shaping the future of gastronomy with a uniquely global perspective.

Discover More:

Master Excellence with Le Cordon Bleu

Watch our 130 Year Celebration Video

Website: www.cordonbleu.edu/usa/home/en

Instagram: @lecordonbleu_international

Media Contact

Abhishek Sharma, Le Cordon Bleu, 1 343-998-4531, [email protected], https://www.cordonbleu.edu/home/en

SOURCE Le Cordon Bleu