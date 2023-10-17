Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa Celebrates Back-To-Back Wins as North America's Best Culinary Training Institution

"Cultivating a legacy, not just recipes." - Chef Yannick Anton, Executive Chef at Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa. Tweet this

Nestled in Downtown Ottawa's historic Munross Mansion, across the river from the province of Quebec (a heartland of French-Canadian culture), the LCB Ottawa campus boasts three commercial-grade kitchens and an upscale restaurant under the expertise of Executive Chef Yannick Anton.

"The essence of Le Cordon Bleu isn't just in the dishes we create but, in the knowledge, we pass on. We don't just teach recipes; we cultivate a legacy. This recognition is an affirmation of our untiring commitment to both" says Chef Yannick.

In embracing modern culinary trends while upholding age-old traditions, LCB Ottawa has recently launched its innovative Plant-Based Diploma program. This progressive program mirrors the world's evolving dietary preferences and emphasizes the institution's endeavour to keep pace with the ever-evolving gastronomic landscape.

Le Cordon Bleu's reputation, coupled with Canada's quality of life, has helped Ottawa campus attract top talent from across the globe. The institute fosters a practical learning environment with small classes to enable an ecosystem where students learn from the best, and with the best.

"Every time our students succeed, we see it as a win for our institution. Being recognized as the best is just the cherry on top!" adds Chef Yann Le Coz, Head Pastry Chef Instructor.

LCB Ottawa welcomes new students four times a year, in January, April, July and October. You can review their complete course offerings here, and you can follow LCB Ottawa on Instagram.

About Le Cordon Bleu

Serving up culinary excellence for over 128 years, Le Cordon Bleu is The Leading Global Network of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institutes. With over 30 campuses across 20 countries, we annually train more than 20,000 students of over 100 nationalities in the trends, techniques and new technologies of cuisine, pastry, bread-making, wine, and hotel management.

