Le Cordon Bleu turns 130 in 2025 and prepares for a year of celebration

Our institutes are now looking to the future and planning for an exciting anniversary next year as we mark 130 years of excellence in education. We will be holding celebrations both locally and internationally and in the company of our partners, our Le Cordon Bleu Master Chefs, our alumni and new students. Make sure you keep your eyes peeled for more information in the coming months, so keep up to date by looking up our events page on the website:

👉Le Cordon Bleu International Events

To mark this anniversary and honor 130 years of excellence in education and gastronomy, we are happy to tell you more about our institute and its history in this new video: 👉 Le Cordon Bleu 130 Years Anniversary video

In 2025, Le Cordon Bleu will propose many international and local surprises, with new professional programs but also continuing education, gourmet short courses and masterclasses, numerous culinary experiences to discover in exceptional places, and limited-edition products to be discovered at La Boutique.

👉 View our new international brochure

Together, let's celebrate 130 years of passion, tradition, innovation, excellence, and success!

About Le Cordon Bleu

Le Cordon Bleu is the leading global network of culinary arts and hospitality management institutes steeped in history with a rich heritage spanning over 125 years. The school maintains its global presence with 35 schools in more than 20 countries, training over 20,000 students of more than 100 different nationalities every year. Traditional French culinary techniques remain at the heart of Le Cordon Bleu, but its academic programs are constantly adapted to include new, innovative technologies required to suit the growing needs of the hospitality industry. The institutes offer a large range of programs from short courses, certificates and professional diplomas covering cuisine, pâtisserie, wine, nutrition and management, to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in culinary arts and hospitality management.

To learn more about Le Cordon Bleu, please visit: Cordonbleu.edu

Watch Le Cordon Bleu international video: https://youtu.be/A22l2bz3T6s

