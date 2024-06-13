Le Cordon Bleu's Triple Triumph: Global Campuses Nominated for 2024 World Culinary Awards

Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa has been nominated for "North America's Best Culinary Training Institution 2024" for the fourth consecutive year, having previously won in 2022 and 2023. The Ottawa campus is aiming to achieve a hat trick of wins this year. Post this

Created by the founders of the World Travel Awards, a renowned competition with over 30 years of history, the World Culinary Awards have honored key players in the culinary industry for the past five years. Nominees, including culinary destinations, hotels, restaurants, chefs, and training establishments, undergo several months of voting on the organization's website. Winners, chosen by industry professionals and the general public, are honored at an international ceremony.

Le Cordon Bleu Ottawa has been nominated for "North America's Best Culinary Training Institution 2024" for the fourth consecutive year, having previously won in 2022 and 2023. The Ottawa campus is aiming to achieve a hat trick of wins this year.

Le Cordon Bleu Australia is nominated for "Oceania's Best Culinary Training Institution 2024," continuing its legacy of excellence in culinary education across the region.

After winning the titles of Best Culinary Training Institution in the World and Best Culinary Training Institute in Europe in 2022, Le Cordon Bleu Paris has been nominated again for "Europe's Best Culinary Training Institution 2024." As the flagship campus, Paris epitomizes the rich heritage and innovative spirit of Le Cordon Bleu, fostering culinary talents who excel on the world stage.

Supporters are encouraged to vote and help Le Cordon Bleu secure these distinguished honors. Voting is open until August 30 on the World Culinary Awards website.

About Le Cordon Bleu

Le Cordon Bleu is the world's leading network of culinary arts and hospitality management institutes, with a rich history spanning over 125 years. With more than 35 schools in 20 countries, Le Cordon Bleu trains 20,000 students of over 100 nationalities each year, imparting high level programs in French cuisine, pâtisserie, boulangerie, wine, Plant Based Cuisine, World Cuisines and hospitality management.

