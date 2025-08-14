Le Moyne College Partners With EBSCO Information Services to Implement FOLIO

"FOLIO allows us to modernize our systems in a way that aligns with our values — open, collaborative and focused on the needs of our students, faculty and staff. We build a more seamless and sustainable library experience with EBSCO's support." Post this

Lisa Chaudhuri, Director of the Library at Le Moyne College, says the move to FOLIO represents a significant step toward greater flexibility and user-centered service. "FOLIO allows us to modernize our systems in a way that aligns with our values — open, collaborative and focused on the needs of our students, faculty and staff. We build a more seamless and sustainable library experience with EBSCO's support."

Le Moyne will integrate the new FOLIO system with EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS), OpenAthens, Locate and MARC Update services to enhance access, improve authentication and support efficient metadata workflows.

Andrew Nagy, Director of SaaS Innovation at EBSCO, notes that the Le Moyne implementation showcases how libraries of all sizes can benefit from community-driven, open-source technology. "Le Moyne is taking a thoughtful approach to modernizing its infrastructure, and we're proud to partner with them on this journey. By integrating EDS, OpenAthens and key workflow tools with FOLIO, they're creating a more connected and responsive library system for their users."

