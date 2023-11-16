LEA Plastic Surgery Celebrates 5 Years Serving Southern California

In the heart of Newport Beach, LEA Plastic Surgery has been enhancing natural beauty and instilling confidence in its patients for five incredible years. Under the expert guidance of the board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Goretti Ho Taghva, the team has been transforming lives in Southern California with its range of cosmetic surgeries and other aesthetic services. Their journey is a combination of artistry, science, and Dr. Ho Taghva's expert touch. You are invited to celebrate this milestone with them.

Five years ago, LEA Plastic Surgery embarked on a mission to help patients achieve naturally beautiful results and enhance their self-esteem. This mission has resonated with thousands of patients who have trusted them with their aesthetic goals. Their services have been designed to deliver natural results with minimal recovery times. This includes both face and body cosmetic surgery and non-surgical aesthetic techniques.

The team looks back with pride at this transformative journey, celebrating the countless success stories and the positive impact they've made on their patients' lives. As they reflect on the past, the team at LEA Plastic Surgery is energized and optimistic, eagerly looking forward to continuing their commitment to excellence in the years to come.

Sip, Savor & Save: LEA Plastic Surgery's 5th Anniversary Event

In celebration of our 5th anniversary, LEA Plastic Surgery is thrilled to host the Sip, Savor & Save: 5 years of Beauty and Pre-Holiday Deals event. Scheduled for Wednesday, November 15, from 4 - 6 pm PST, you are invited to join them at their Newport Beach center for an evening that harmonizes beauty, elegance, and savings.

Event Highlights: Exclusive Beauty Treatments and Products

LEA Plastic Surgery is excited to offer exclusive savings on beauty treatments and products at the 5th Anniversary event, Sip, Savor & Save: 5 years of Beauty and Pre-Holiday Deals. This event is a celebration and also an opportunity for you to experience LEA Plastic Surgery's exceptional services.

At the celebration, you will learn details about their procedures and treatments, with the most popular surgical and non-surgical procedures being showcased. This will be an event to remember.

Location and Timing of the 5th Anniversary Event

LEA Plastic Surgery's Newport Beach office is located in the heart of Newport Beach at 20360 SW Birch St #180. The Sip, Savor & Save event will take place on Wednesday, November 15, from 4 - 6 pm PST.

Join the LEA Plastic Surgery team to sip on refreshing beverages, savor delicious treats, and enjoy significant discounts on exclusive beauty treatments and products.

About Dr. Goretti Ho Taghva and LEA Plastic Surgery

At the helm of LEA Plastic Surgery is Dr. Goretti Ho Taghva, a board-certified plastic surgeon. Dr. Ho Taghva received her medical degree from the prestigious Brown University and is renowned for her expertise in both surgical and non-surgical facial and body rejuvenation. She has made a name for herself as one of the nation's leading providers of upper eyelid surgery and rhinoplasty.

Dr. Ho Taghva's commitment to continuing education and research keeps LEA Plastic Surgery at the forefront of the industry. She utilizes the latest technologies and techniques across a diverse range of surgeries and treatments to ensure her patients achieve naturally beautiful results.

LEA Plastic Surgery, named after Dr. Ho Taghva's daughters, is more than just a medical practice - it's a place where artistry meets science, guiding patients to embrace their post-baby or aging face and body with newfound confidence.

Surgical and Non-Surgical Procedures at LEA Plastic Surgery

LEA Plastic Surgery prides itself on offering a diverse range of surgical and non-surgical procedures tailored to meet the unique needs of our patients.

Their surgical services include facelifts, labiaplasty, breast procedures, and body contouring, to name just a few. The practice is also well known for its non-surgical aesthetic techniques, such as ThermiVa© vaginal rejuvenation, Avéli treatment, dermal fillers, and many more.

With their "less is more" philosophy, you can trust that minimally invasive techniques are used whenever possible to provide natural-looking, exceptional results.

LEA Plastic Surgery team is dedicated to staying at the forefront of aesthetics and plastic surgery through continuous education and research, following through with its commitment to providing the latest and most effective treatments available.

Embracing Aging and Post-Baby Bodies with Confidence

LEA Plastic Surgery believes in celebrating the journey of aging and motherhood. Understanding the changes that women's bodies undergo over time and after childbirth is critical. Their approach is to help women embrace these changes with confidence.

As a mother of three herself, Dr. Ho Taghva empathizes with her patients' concerns about their changing bodies. She offers a vast array of surgical and non-surgical options to help women feel their best. Whether you're seeking to restore your pre-baby body or rejuvenate your appearance, she and her team can help you every step of the way.

Contact LEA Plastic Surgery for More Information

Reach out to LEA Plastic Surgery to learn more about their wide range of services and how they can help you achieve your aesthetic goals.

Call (949) 945-2168 to schedule a private, no-obligation consultation where you can meet Dr. Goretti Ho Taghva, discuss your expectations and concerns, and discover the many safe and effective options available to you. They serve diverse ethnic groups and have fluent translators available for Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, and Khmer.

The Newport Beach location also has a fully accredited ambulatory surgery center — the GALEA Center for Advanced Surgery, and a full-service Med Spa.

The team at LEA Plastic Surgery looks forward to helping you embark on your journey to a more confident and vibrant self. Contact them today at LEA Plastic Surgery.

