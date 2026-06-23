Lead Empowered TV Features Inventor and Entrepreneur George Wiseman in a Thought-Provoking Conversation on Innovation, Curiosity, and Independent Thinking

Lead Empowered TV features inventor, entrepreneur, and independent researcher George Wiseman in a compelling conversation about innovation, curiosity, and the courage to challenge conventional thinking. In this episode, Wiseman shares his founder's story, his unique philosophy of sharing knowledge rather than patenting discoveries, and the lessons learned from more than 40 years of research, entrepreneurship, and personal resilience.

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lead Empowered TV is proud to announce the release of its latest episode featuring inventor, entrepreneur, and independent researcher George Wiseman, founder of Eagle-Research and a globally recognized voice in alternative energy research.

Titled "The Inventor Who Refused to Patent: George Wiseman's 40-Year Quest to Challenge Conventional Thinking," the episode explores Wiseman's remarkable journey from a ranch upbringing in the backwoods of British Columbia to becoming a lifelong innovator whose work has attracted attention around the world.

Hosted by leadership consultant, Forbes Coaches Council Member, and Lead Empowered TV creator Nathan R Mitchell, the conversation dives deep into the mindset behind innovation, the courage required to pursue unconventional ideas, and the personal experiences that shaped Wiseman's unique approach to business and invention.

Unlike many inventors who focus on protecting their intellectual property, Wiseman chose a different path. Throughout his career, he has emphasized education, accessibility, and sharing knowledge directly with the public - a philosophy that has distinguished him throughout more than four decades of research and development.

"One of the things that stood out most during our conversation was George's unwavering commitment to curiosity," said Mitchell. "Whether viewers agree with every idea discussed or simply appreciate the entrepreneurial spirit behind his work, there is no denying his passion for learning, experimentation, and challenging assumptions."

The episode covers:

George Wiseman's early years and entrepreneurial beginnings

The philosophy behind his decision to forgo patents

Building Eagle-Research from the ground up

Lessons learned from a lifetime of invention and experimentation

The role of resilience when facing criticism and obstacles

Personal experiences that fueled his mission and purpose

The importance of questioning conventional wisdom and pursuing innovation

Throughout the discussion, Wiseman shares stories from his career, reflects on the challenges of bringing new ideas into the world, and offers insights for entrepreneurs, inventors, and leaders seeking to make a meaningful impact.

The interview is now available here, for viewing, on Lead Empowered TV. You can also listen to the episode on Spotify and iTunes Podcasts.

Learn more about George Wiseman and his company, Eagle-Research

About Lead Empowered TV

Lead Empowered TV features conversations with business leaders, entrepreneurs, authors, executives, and innovators who are transforming organizations and communities through leadership, purpose, and impact. The show explores the stories, strategies, and lessons that help individuals and teams thrive in an ever-changing world.

Media Contact

Nathan R Mitchell, Lead Empowered LLC, 1 918-851-7246, [email protected], https://www.leadempowered.com

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SOURCE Lead Empowered LLC