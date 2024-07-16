Lead Investor with 5 Successful Exits Joins Solstar Space Board of Directors

Healthcare leader and angel investor, Emmanuel Thomas, joins leadership team bringing medical and governance expertise, and early-stage investment experience to the company.
BAY SHORE, N.Y., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solstar Space (Solstar), the company making persistent on-orbit WiFi and communications available, announced Emmanuel Thomas, a seasoned investor and healthcare administrator, has joined its Board of Directors.
"Emmanuel has been an investor in Solstar Space since 2020. His experience in the healthcare field will be important as we are developing communications and connectivity solutions for human space flight. Keeping astronauts connected and monitoring their health as they work aboard launch vehicles, space stations, lunar gateways, and even on the surface of the moon will be integral to complex space missions. We have already benefited from Emmanuel's support here at Solstar and I am proud to have him as a board member supporting the continued growth and the advancement of our on-orbit, cislunar, and lunar communications solutions," says Brian Barnett, Founder and CEO, Solstar Space.
"It is a great honor to join the Solstar Space Board of Directors. When I originally became aware of Solstar's Space WiFi solutions, I was inspired by how it would improve and advance human space flight missions. Having been in the healthcare field for over 20 years, I can see how connecting everyone and everything in space will be crucial to ensuring astronaut health while progressing humans forward as a spacefaring species. Solstar will significantly enhance communications for humans working in space and aboard space-based assets such as low earth and lunar orbiting space stations, and lunar landers, habitats, and rovers on the Moon's surface. I am excited to play a role in ensuring reliable, redundant, and secure Wi-Fi and communications in space," says Emmanuel Thomas, Solstar Board of Directors.
Watch an interview with Emmanuel Thomas where he shares his experiences, perspectives, and insights on investing and on how Solstar Space will make a lasting impact on space-based communications. He talked about Space WiFi and how connecting everyone and everything in space is going to have a profound impact beyond just the space industry - Watch now.
Solstar has earned U.S. Space Force AFWERX/AFVENTURES contracts to:
- Research radiation hardened WiFi for spacecraft
- Develop a wideband connectivity solution to provide high-speed downlink and uplink communication capabilities while decreasing blackout periods
- Engineer a flight-ready satellite data relay transceiver prototype to provide bi-directional and persistent commercial satellite data connectivity to space-based assets
To learn more about Solstar, visit https://www.solstarspace.com/.
Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher | [email protected] | +1 425-442-1301
Investor Inquiries | Brian Barnett | [email protected] | +1 505-389-2299
Business Inquiries | Brian Barnett | [email protected] | +1 505-389-2299
ABOUT SOLSTAR SPACE
Solstar Space is the leading commercial space-based connectivity company pioneering the use of Space WiFi for all types of on-orbit assets including satellites, space stations, launch vehicles, and more. We provide a secure internet connection between spacecraft and Earth-based payload managers and satellite operators, and enable communications for crewed missions in sub-orbit, LEO, cis-lunar, and lunar surface operations.
Our fast, reliable services, space-tested routers, WiFi access points and hotspots, and space-based satellite data relays are being developed to deliver on-orbit connectivity and are supported by 24/7 customer care. These devices are installed on satellites and spacecraft prior to launch to keep crew, spacecraft, and Earth-based satellite operations teams connected. Visit https://www.solstarspace.com.
Follow us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram
SOURCE Solstar Space
Share this article