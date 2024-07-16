Lead Investor with 5 Successful Exits Joins Solstar Space Board of Directors

"Solstar will improve communications for humans working in space and aboard space-based assets like low earth and lunar orbiting space stations, and lunar landers, habitats, and rovers. I am excited to play a role in ensuring reliable Wi-Fi and communications in space." - Emmanuel Thomas Post this

"It is a great honor to join the Solstar Space Board of Directors. When I originally became aware of Solstar's Space WiFi solutions, I was inspired by how it would improve and advance human space flight missions. Having been in the healthcare field for over 20 years, I can see how connecting everyone and everything in space will be crucial to ensuring astronaut health while progressing humans forward as a spacefaring species. Solstar will significantly enhance communications for humans working in space and aboard space-based assets such as low earth and lunar orbiting space stations, and lunar landers, habitats, and rovers on the Moon's surface. I am excited to play a role in ensuring reliable, redundant, and secure Wi-Fi and communications in space," says Emmanuel Thomas, Solstar Board of Directors.

Watch an interview with Emmanuel Thomas where he shares his experiences, perspectives, and insights on investing and on how Solstar Space will make a lasting impact on space-based communications. He talked about Space WiFi and how connecting everyone and everything in space is going to have a profound impact beyond just the space industry - Watch now.

Solstar has earned U.S. Space Force AFWERX/AFVENTURES contracts to:

ABOUT SOLSTAR SPACE

Solstar Space is the leading commercial space-based connectivity company pioneering the use of Space WiFi for all types of on-orbit assets including satellites, space stations, launch vehicles, and more. We provide a secure internet connection between spacecraft and Earth-based payload managers and satellite operators, and enable communications for crewed missions in sub-orbit, LEO, cis-lunar, and lunar surface operations.

Our fast, reliable services, space-tested routers, WiFi access points and hotspots, and space-based satellite data relays are being developed to deliver on-orbit connectivity and are supported by 24/7 customer care. These devices are installed on satellites and spacecraft prior to launch to keep crew, spacecraft, and Earth-based satellite operations teams connected. Visit https://www.solstarspace.com.

