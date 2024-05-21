Lead Liaison Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Setting New Industry Standard for Information Security

"ISO 27001 certification required a significant investment of time, resources, and expertise. Our team worked diligently to design and implement a robust information security management system that meets the rigorous standards set by ISO." - Mike Pauer, Director of Security at Lead Liaison Post this

Ryan Schefke, CEO of Lead Liaison, expressed his excitement about this milestone: "We are thrilled to receive ISO 27001 certification, which is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing the highest level of security for our clients. This achievement reflects our proactive approach to information security and our dedication to maintaining the trust of our customers worldwide."

Mike Pauer, Director of Security at Lead Liaison, commented on the extensive efforts behind this accomplishment: "Achieving ISO 27001 certification required a significant investment of time, resources, and expertise. Our team worked diligently to design and implement a robust information security management system that meets the rigorous standards set by ISO. We are proud to have reached this level of security maturity, which will benefit our clients by ensuring their data is protected to the highest standard."

Lead Liaison's multi-audit certification process involved a thorough examination of the organization's information security risks, the design and implementation of a comprehensive suite of security controls, and the adoption of a continuous management process to ensure ongoing effectiveness. This rigorous approach ensures that clients can trust Lead Liaison with their most sensitive information, knowing it is safeguarded by industry-leading practices.

As the only independent universal lead capture provider with both ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications, Lead Liaison is uniquely positioned to offer enterprise businesses Captello as a premium lead retrieval solution that guarantees the highest levels of data protection and information security management. Lead Liaison is committed to maintaining these standards and continuously improving security measures to meet the evolving needs of their clients.

For more information about Lead Liaison's ISO 27001 certification and their commitment to information security, visit their trust center located at trust.leadliaison.com

