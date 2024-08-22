Lead Liaison Officially Receives GDPR Compliance Certificate, Reflecting Commitment to Data Integrity, Privacy, and Security

"Achieving the European Assessment Certification underscores our unwavering dedication to maintaining the utmost standards of data integrity, privacy, and security for our clients and partners," said Michael Pauer, Director of Security at Lead Liaison. Post this

"Achieving the European Assessment Certification underscores our unwavering dedication to maintaining the utmost standards of data integrity, privacy, and security for our clients and partners," said Michael Pauer, Director of Security at Lead Liaison. "This certification is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to meet and exceed the compliance requirements of GDPR, as well as our broader commitment to data protection by design and by default."

In addition to GDPR compliance, Lead Liaison also holds SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certifications, further solidifying its position as a leader in data security and privacy in the software industry. Together, these certifications provide reassurance to clients and partners that their data is safeguarded through robust, industry-leading practices.

"At Lead Liaison, we believe that protecting personal data is not only a legal obligation but a fundamental aspect of building trust with our customers," added Mr. Pauer. "This EAC achievement complements our other certifications and reinforces our commitment to data protection across all of our operations."

The European Assessment Certification is just one of the many initiatives Lead Liaison has undertaken to ensure ongoing GDPR compliance, including regular internal audits, extensive employee training, and the implementation of cutting-edge security technologies. These measures demonstrate Lead Liaison's proactive approach to addressing data protection challenges, ensuring compliance with international data protection laws, and providing the highest level of transparency and trust to its clients.

Lead Liaison continues to lead by example in data protection and compliance, cementing its reputation as a trusted partner in the digital landscape.

About Lead Liaison, LLC

Lead Liaison, LLC is a pioneering provider of marketing automation, sales enablement, and event management software, committed to empowering businesses with tools to enhance their customer engagement and drive measurable results. Its comprehensive suite of solutions includes Captello, a powerful event lead capture platform, which is trusted by organizations worldwide.

For more information about Lead Liaison's GDPR compliance and data protection practices, visit https://www.leadliaison.com/about/legal/.

Media Contact

Brad Froese, Lead Liaison, 888-895-3237, [email protected], www.leadliaison.com

SOURCE Lead Liaison