LEAD Technologies Inc. (LEADTOOLS) Named Charlotte Metro Area Top Workplaces 2023 Award Winner

"LEAD Technologies Inc. is honored to be recognized by our employees through receiving this prestigious award," said LEAD Technologies Inc. co-founder and president Rich Little. "We have held a strong presence in the Charlotte tech community for the past 30 years, largely because we have relied on our fellow colleagues for collaboration, inspiration, and reflection. We are proud of the culture we've built and that we've kept central to our mission since day one."

The positive culture at LEAD Technologies contributes to the longevity of employee's tenures, with nearly half of the company working at LEAD a decade or longer. Cultivating a culture based on respect, support, and encouragement reflects how the values resonate well with employees and how many of them continued to stay and grow their careers at the company. Not only does this award highlight LEAD commitment to its employees, but also to its local community as a whole. Every year the company partners with local charity organizations including Families Forward Charlotte to support low-income families in becoming self-sufficient by contributing food, supplies, education, and other resources. The company also hosts student tours, where local high school students are welcomed to see the facility and hear about LEAD's professional development programs. By creating a company culture that prioritizes giving back to the local community, LEAD ensures it is creating lasting change not only within the workplace but also Charlotte at large.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

With a rich history of over 33 years, LEAD has established itself as the world's leading provider of software development toolkits. Powered by patented AI and computer vision algorithms, LEAD's flagship product, LEADTOOLS, provides programmers with a powerful set of libraries and low-code controls to help programmers quickly & easily integrate technologies including OCR/ICR, Barcode, Forms Recognition & Processing, PDF, Intelligent Document Processing, Viewing, Editing & Conversion, Annotations, DICOM, PACS, Medical Viewing, A/V Codecs and more. LEAD also heads Medicor Imaging to provide the dental and medical imaging communities with its MiPACS product line to facilitate a seamless, connected transition into the digital era. LEAD boasts a diverse customer base as well as a strong list of corporate partners including some of the largest and most influential organizations from around the globe.

For more information on LEADTOOLS please visit leadtools.com. For more information on Medicor Imaging please visit medicorimaging.com.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit http://www.energage.com or http://www.topworkplaces.com.

Katie DeSantis, LEAD Technologies Inc., 7043325532, [email protected], https://www.leadtools.com

