LEAD1 Association Announces Diversity Fellowship Program Class of 2023-24

To select this year's Fellowship class, LEAD1's oversight Committee, comprised of five experienced athletics administrators, executed an exhaustive search process examining feedback from top search firms, and other resources. The committee includes Sean Frazier, Director of Athletics at Northern Illinois University, China Jude, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion for the Denver Broncos, Debbie Yow, athletics director emerita for NC State, Doug Knuth, Director of Athletics at Southern Utah University, and Dan Guerrero, former athletics director at UCLA, who now serves as president at the United States International University Sports Federation.

The Committee selected the following nine administrators deemed most ready to assume the athletics director position. Each fellow will be matched with a current or recent LEAD1 athletics director mentor and participate in virtual monthly discussions with college sports leaders, including search firms.

LEAD1 Diversity Fellowship Program Class of 2023-24:

Erika Barnes, Arizona , Executive Senior Associate Director of Athletics/SWA

, Executive Senior Associate Director of Athletics/SWA Kristen Brown, Texas A&M , Deputy Athletics Director, Administration and Leadership/SWA

, Deputy Athletics Director, Administration and Leadership/SWA Armani Dawkins, Virginia , Deputy Athletics Director, Competitive Excellence/SWA

, Deputy Athletics Director, Competitive Excellence/SWA Ashton Henderson, Michigan State, Deputy Athletic Director/Championship Resources

State, Deputy Athletic Director/Championship Resources Marcus Hilliard, Tennessee , Senior Associate Athletics Director/Chief of Staff

, Senior Associate Athletics Director/Chief of Staff Lauren Rhodes, Penn State , Deputy AD for Student-Athlete Welfare and Development/SWA

, Deputy AD for Student-Athlete Welfare and Development/SWA Ike Ukaegbu, Washington State , Deputy Director of Athletics

, Deputy Director of Athletics Yulander Wells, Notre Dame , Deputy Athletics Director, Business Strategy

, Deputy Athletics Director, Business Strategy Kevin White, Clemson , Deputy Director of Athletics

"I am extremely proud of the recent efforts our association has taken to help advance diversity, equity, and inclusion leadership within the FBS," said LEAD1 President & CEO, Tom McMillen. "We continue to work closely with the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA), and the Black AD Alliance to advance the mission of our DEI Coalition announced last year."

